Bluerock Acquisition Prices IPO Of 15.00 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Bluerock Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15.00 million units at $10.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $150 million. The units are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "BLRKU" on December 11, 2025.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLRK" and "BLRKW", respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
Bluerock Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed to pursue a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may seek an initial business combination in any industry or sector.
