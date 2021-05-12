Bluepharma Harmonizes Global Quality Management with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

CDMO unifies quality across 20 operational entities for increased efficiency and improved compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bluepharma adopted Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize quality management across its 20 entities. The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) uses Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to bring together quality content and processes for greater efficiency and control.

"We expanded our plant and service offerings to help customers deliver products and medicines to patients faster. In doing so, we needed to simplify key processes like documentation, end-user training, and change control," said Sérgio Simões, vice president at Bluepharma. "With Veeva Vault Quality Suite, we now have the quality systems in place to easily scale our manufacturing operations while maintaining compliance across stakeholders."

Bluepharma operates a pharmaceutical group that manages activity throughout the entire drug value chain. Using Veeva Vault, the company unified end-to-end quality management to gain easy access to documents and align quality processes across teams and functional areas. By adopting a more connected approach to quality, Bluepharma can now automate document reuse and sharing to improve organizational collaboration.

"Bluepharma is a prime example of a fast-growing CDMO investing in modernizing its operations to support the success of their customers," said Robert Gaertner, senior director, strategy, Veeva Vault Quality. "We're thrilled to see Veeva Vault Quality Suite playing a critical role in enabling more efficient, reliable, and compliant drug manufacturing."

Learn more about Vault Quality Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe, 20 May 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/Quality

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg