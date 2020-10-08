+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020

BluePenguin Payments Partners with SupplierGATEWAY

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePenguin Payments and SupplierGATEWAY have entered into a strategic partnership combining BluePenguin's leading Virtual Commercial Payments platform, Aurora, with SupplierGATEWAY's industry leading, cloud-based supplier management platform.

The partnership brings together deep skills and expertise in business services technology development and deployment, vertical specific product creation and financial services to enterprise and SMBs across all industries.

"We are excited that SupplierGATEWAY can bring cost savings, efficiency and security to our clients' payment transactions through this partnership with BluePenguin, especially in these trying times," said Ade Solaru, Chief Executive Officer at SupplierGATEWAY. "Under normal circumstances, the opportunity to return cash back to the business while streamlining tasks and enhancing security are value enough. In the current situation, it takes on even greater importance as companies fight for their very existence. We are glad that we can play a small part in creating a viable way for companies to stay in the game and create a positive impact for their employees and the economy overall." Ade further stated, "We evaluated several firms before choosing BluePenguin, the selection of BluePenguin was a NO-Brainer as they provided technical superiority, a far better approach to partnerships and an extremely compelling business model for us."

"The BluePenguin-SupplierGATEWAY partnership is a powerful combination. SupplierGATEWAY's understanding of the complexities of a digital buyer-supplier relationship and their laser focus on delivering a robust solution allows for a seamless and immediate delivery of BluePenguin's Virtual Commercial Payment options to their extensive list of both buyers and suppliers," said Tom McHugh, BluePenguin's Chief Revenue Officer. "The possibilities are endless, and we have already begun co-developing our next game changer!"

McHugh further stated, "SupplierGateway is an ideal relationship for BluePenguin. They have valuable relationships with tens of thousands of customers, they deliver a last mile service offering to these customers that adds many points of value and they do so through cloud-based software and technologies, we are thrilled to see Sg imbed our technologies in their services offerings."

About BluePenguin Payments

BluePenguin launched in 2018 with the goal to democratize the massive B2B payments market, which has historically been dominated by legacy systems that are difficult to integrate and slow to adapt. Thanks to BluePenguin's agile and proprietary platform, the company is bringing the power of B2B virtual payments to underserved customers through their own technologies and trusted business relationships. BluePenguin is located in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About SupplierGATEWAY®

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading cloud-based supplier management platform, which automates and simplifies vendor management. SupplierGATEWAY apps are optimized to automate onboarding and compliance, streamline procurement processes and increase the security and integrity of supplier management data, reducing costs by up to 90%. The apps can be deployed individually or in any combination, and easily integrated with existing AP/ERP infrastructure. SupplierGATEWAY has powered global supply management environments across multiple industries since 1997, supporting billions of dollars in purchase transactions and hundreds of thousands of active suppliers. www.suppliergateway.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluepenguin-payments-partners-with-suppliergateway-301148055.html

SOURCE BluePenguin Payments

