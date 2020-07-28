+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 22:05:00

Bluegreen Vacations to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 10, 2020

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations” or "the Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 55823890 49.00 % 11.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 55823891 55.00 % 9.50 %
RWE AG (St) / Schneider Electric S.A. / Siemens AG 55823892 55.00 % 8.50 %

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, vacation ownership plan with approximately 221,000 owners, 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,350 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2020. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 93% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTD), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTD), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its approximate 93% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

