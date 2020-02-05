Bluefin and FroogalPay Partner to Provide PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE)

ATLANTA and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of payment security technologies and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions, today announced its partnership with payment provider specialist FroogalPay. Through this partnership, users of FroogalPay's multi-gateway, hardware agnostic platform will benefit from Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE solution.

FroogalPay is a user-friendly Virtual Terminal/Invoicing System/Hosted Payment Pages platform for merchants that turbocharges how 120+ payment gateways process credit cards and ACH.

In addition, FroogalPay is middleware that provides software developers specializing in higher education, retail and entertainment a quick and easy way to accept payments from within their application. With a single integration, software developers can access all of FroogalPay's 120+ turbocharged gateways.

Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE technology secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device. This prevents clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant's system where exposure to malware is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM), ensuring the highest level of security.

"FroogalPay has evolved to become a leading provider of payment processing and security services, with over 120 integrations to global processors, payment gateways and software vendors serving a variety of industries," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "By partnering with FroogalPay, Bluefin will now be able to offer PCI-validated P2PE to the company's large network of existing partners and in future integrations. We are very pleased that FroogalPay chose Bluefin to power their P2PE solution."

Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms using their Decryptx® Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product. More than 125 connected partners including gateways, ISV's, and processors interact directly with Bluefin for the P2PE service.

"This is a great partnership for FroogalPay and Bluefin because FroogalPay is able to enhance its software while opening up a new distribution channel for Bluefin," said Jonathan Reinsdorf, CEO, FroogalPay.

The benefits of the Bluefin and FroogalPay P2PE solution include reducing PCI scope from 329 to 33 questions on the P2PE self-assessment questionnaire (SAQ), which in turn provides significant cost and efficiency savings; online management of the P2PE device process with Bluefin's P2PE Manager®; and seamless integration with FroogalPay's platforms.

About Bluefin

Bluefin specializes in payment and data security technologies that protect point-of-sale (POS) and online transactions. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for retail, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.

About FroogalPay

