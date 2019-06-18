Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Verbal Behavior Consulting

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired the assets of Lexington, KY based Verbal Behavior Consulting (VBC). VBC is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to expand across Kentucky and beyond," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "By partnering with VBC, we now have a Kentucky based platform upon which we can build to expand much needed services across the region for those families and children living on the spectrum who so urgently need our help. We have talked with many of the Kentucky based providers in the past and found the team at VBC stood head and shoulders above the rest in terms of the quality of their ABA and other autism focused support services they provide. I couldn't be more excited to partner with this world class team!"

BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism by providing the very best ABA services, investing in research to improve those services, and advocating for resources and vital funding for children with ASD.

"I am so very proud of VBC and each individual who has helped make it what it is over the past 12 years," said Amanda Ralston, founder of VBC. "It has been my great pleasure and honor to conceive of the company that stands today, and that will now grow well beyond me thanks to its staff and BlueSprig. "

Jones added, "As the need for ABA therapy services continues to grow, BlueSprig will continue to invest in both de novo and acquisition growth in underserved regions in and around Kentucky, to meet these growing needs."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas with locations in Arizona, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Verbal Behavior Consulting

Founded in 2007 by Amanda Ralston, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, Verbal Behavior Consulting is a clinic based provider of ABA therapy with a mission to not only provide effective and excellent services to its clients but to also guide and train the next generation of ethical and effective Behavior Analysts. Verbal Behavior Consulting is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Contact:

Laurie Marino

Director of Marketing and PR

media@bluesprigpediatrics.com

832-240-5708

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sprig-pediatrics-announces-acquisition-of-verbal-behavior-consulting-300870209.html

SOURCE Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.