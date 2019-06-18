18.06.2019 16:37:00

Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Verbal Behavior Consulting

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired the assets of Lexington, KY based Verbal Behavior Consulting (VBC).  VBC is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CHANGING THE WORLD FOR CHILDREN WITH AUSTIM (PRNewsfoto/Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.)

"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to expand across Kentucky and beyond," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "By partnering with VBC, we now have a Kentucky based platform upon which we can build to expand much needed services across the region for those families and children living on the spectrum who so urgently need our help. We have talked with many of the Kentucky based providers in the past and found the team at VBC stood head and shoulders above the rest in terms of the quality of their ABA and other autism focused support services they provide. I couldn't be more excited to partner with this world class team!"

BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism by providing the very best ABA services, investing in research to improve those services, and advocating for resources and vital funding for children with ASD.

"I am so very proud of VBC and each individual who has helped make it what it is over the past 12 years," said Amanda Ralston, founder of VBC. "It has been my great pleasure and honor to conceive of the company that stands today, and that will now grow well beyond me thanks to its staff and BlueSprig. "

Jones added, "As the need for ABA therapy services continues to grow, BlueSprig will continue to invest in both de novo and acquisition growth in underserved regions in and around Kentucky, to meet these growing needs."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.
BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas with locations in Arizona, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Verbal Behavior Consulting
Founded in 2007 by Amanda Ralston, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, Verbal Behavior Consulting is a clinic based provider of ABA therapy with a mission to not only provide effective and excellent services to its clients but to also guide and train the next generation of ethical and effective Behavior Analysts. Verbal Behavior Consulting is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Contact:
Laurie Marino
Director of Marketing and PR
media@bluesprigpediatrics.com 
832-240-5708

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sprig-pediatrics-announces-acquisition-of-verbal-behavior-consulting-300870209.html

SOURCE Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Facebook-Aktie höher: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 100 % hoch
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Bereitschaft des EZB-Chefs Draghi bei Notwendigkeit eine Zinssenkung durchzuführen, sorgte für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB