Blue Social CMO Christen Montero Wins Coveted Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Award 2020

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with efforts in sustainability, technology, and entrepreneurship, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Social, Christen Montero is recognized as a Leading Technopreneur in Asia at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) awards 2020, organized by MORS Group.

ACES acknowledges Montero for her philanthropic work and her impactful role as co-founder of Blue Social, where technology and social good converge.

"I am excited to receive the Leading Technopreneurs in Asia award, at ACES 2020. As an advocate of sustainability, I strongly believe in developing programs that lead individuals in our community to obtain access to better opportunities", said Montero.

The award for Leading Technopreneurs in Asia is presented to the most admirable young leaders who show promise of grit, foresight, and commitment to positively impacting the communities in which they serve.

At Blue Social, Montero has focused on changing the culture of networking and building a stronger global community to promote in-person connections through the Blue Social mobile app and Smart Business Card that use Bluetooth Low Energy and Blue Social's Auto-Networking Technology™. Recently, she challenged companies across industries to unite in an effort to support the Black Lives Matter Movement through a social campaign.

"As a business owner, it's important to develop leaders inside the teams I lead and provide room for individuals to develop personally and professionally. Investing in youth and skill development is crucial; it's something the company is responsible for," said Montero.

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) bring Asia's business aspirations and success stories to the world stage through knowledge sharing and recognition. With a strong third-party endorsement of trustworthiness and excellence, the ACES Awards help winners accelerate the growth of revenue and profits while showcasing the good reputation that visionary leaders have built over the years.

Acesawards.com

About Blue Social

Blue is the First Peer to Peer Bluetooth Ambient Social Network that has developed a mobile app which allows you to be introduced to people around you in Real-Time by using Bluetooth Low Energy. Blue opens new market space as the first Bluetooth Ambient Social Network that uses technology for social good while empowering individuals and communities with authentic in-person interactions.

Blue.social

