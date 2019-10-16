Blue Sky Vision Welcomes Ashley Fritz, OD to its Three Rivers Location

THREE RIVERS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Sky Vision, the largest and fastest-growing eye care group in Michigan, welcomes Dr. Ashley Fritz, Optometrist, to its Three Rivers location at 56847 North Main Street. Dr. Fritz provides comprehensive eye care for all ages, including contact lenses, diabetes, cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye management, and medical eye care.

"Dr. Fritz is an excellent optometrist. She is very welcoming, thorough, and cares about each patient and their unique vision needs," said Candi Hamilton, Blue Sky Vision's Executive Director for Central and Southern Michigan. "Dr. Fritz's personalized approach complements the Three Rivers' friendly small-town atmosphere. We are proud to have her join our growing team of eye care professionals."

Blue Sky Vision – Three Rivers was previously part of Sussex Vision Center. Now under new management, the name change reflects the practice's dedication to serving its local community with a wide-range of eye health services close to home.

Dr. Fritz received her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and a Bachelor of Science also from The Ohio State University. She is a member of the American Academy of Optometry, American Optometric Association, and National Association of Veteran Affairs Optometrists. Dr. Fritz is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment at Blue Sky Vision – Three Rivers, please call 269.273 2020.

About Blue Sky Vision

Blue Sky Vision is dedicated to providing world-class support to leading providers of eye care services. Blue Sky Vision was created in early 2017 and is a partnership among doctors, members of the leadership team, and Sterling Partners. Our Purpose is to Lead the Way, Improve Sight, and Change Lives; our Vision is to be the model for unsurpassed patient experience, inspiring and empowering our team through innovation, dedication to excellence, and the creation of opportunity through growth. To date, Blue Sky Vision partners include: Blue Sky Vision – Three Rivers, Optometrists of Lansing, VisionCare Associates; EyeCare Associates, Sussex Vision Centers; Vitreo-Retinal Associates; Michigan Optical; Shoreline Vision; Walker Surgical Center; Lakeshore Eye; Surgical Care Center of Michigan; and Grand Rapids Ophthalmology.

