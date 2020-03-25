Blue Sky Therapy Mobilizes to Deliver Therapy Through Telemedicine Starting Immediately

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the current healthcare environment and the Federal Government encouraging the delivery of healthcare via telemedicine. Blue Sky Therapy is proud to introduce Blue Sky Teletherapy, a new and innovative way to provide physical therapy to our patients. By providing this service, our objective is to fulfill the physical therapy service needs of the patient safely and virtually—meaning the patient never has to step foot in one of our outpatient clinics.

Renée Halfhill, Blue Sky Therapy President and CEO stated, "As a company, we have always strived to do what is best for our patients. With all the uncertainty of COVID-19, the orders of social distancing and the priority of the safety of our patients and community, telehealth was our answer. We want to be able to continue to treat our patients and progress them in their plan of care. We want to be able to continue to treat and deliver our services in a model that they're comfortable with. Our patients have been receptive to this model of treatment. In some cases, patients appreciate it even more as we're able to evaluate and make suggestions on their home set up based on their specific diagnosis."

What is Teletherapy?

Teletherapy refers to the use of electronic communication to remotely provide physical therapy information and services to patients via a videoconferencing system, rather than in-clinic visits. Teletherapy is covered by most insurance plans. If interested in obtaining these services, please call our clinics to check your coverage.

Why Teletherapy?

This is an easy and convenient way for the patient to meet with their physical therapist in the comfort of their own home when they are unable to attend appointments in the actual clinic.

Benefits of Teletherapy include, but are not limited to:



Allows patients to continue with their physical therapy plan of care in their home to promote responsible social isolation in response to CDC recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Reduced risk of physical decline

Reduced risk of infection post-surgery

Reduction of chronic pain and weakness

How is Teletherapy delivered?

Teletherapy services are delivered via an internet-based, HIPAA compliant video conferencing system. This system can be used on a computer or can be downloaded as an application on any smart phone or mobile device. Both desktop and mobile versions are FREE to the patients.

What to expect during a Teletherapy Session?

Sessions involve education, therapeutic and functional activities, therapeutic exercise and so much more, which is monitored via videoconferencing by the therapist. Services may include but are not limited to, muscle strength and endurance training, balance challenges, cardiovascular conditioning and training, and other various fitness activities. Along with physical activity and exercise, teletherapy sessions will also include:



Patient education – Just like our in-clinic treatments, Teletherapy will focus on helping patients understand their diagnoses and steps they will need to take in order to regain their optimal function.

Functional Activities- Allows the therapist to get a glimpse of what specific activities in the patient's daily life are causing issues or pain. They may determine unsafe areas in the home or areas that could be ergonomically improved to reduce the risk of back pain.

Exercise Programs – Our clinics have partnered with WebPT to offer both our in-clinic and Teletherapy patients exercises to preform outside of their regularly scheduled appointments. These exercises are sent through WebPT's Home Exercise Program application, which is available both online and on mobile devices. This application provides patients with an interactive portal to complete their assigned exercises along with videos on how to complete each exercise at home. Therapists can view the patients home and make recommendations on the ideal and safest places to do the home exercise program. They can also watch them complete the exercises and give feedback on proper form. They then make recommendations on how and when to progress the exercises, so progress doesn't stop.

Optional in-office treatments – Patients can still visit our clinics for manual therapy and other hands on work when needed.

How do you sign up for Teletherapy services?

Sign up for our Teletherapy services by contacting your nearest Blue Sky Therapy Outpatient Clinics. We look forward to providing you with our exceptional therapy services wherever you may be!

ABOUT BLUE SKY THERAPY

Blue Sky Therapy operates outpatient physical therapy centers in Warren, Akron, Columbus, Ohio and Naples, Florida. Along with providing rehabilitation services to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

SOURCE Blue Sky Therapy