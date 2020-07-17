Blue secures six wins at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, landed multiple accolades at the prestigious Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020. The company took home a total of six awards, making it one of the annual event's most decorated insurers.

The categories Blue was recognised under closely reflect Blue's vision to shape the future of insurance with innovation in product and customer experience. Blue was awarded the following:

InsurTech Company of the Year - Excellence

Online Platform - Excellence

Product Innovation - Excellence

Saving Plan - Outstanding

Integrated Marketing (Service) - Outstanding

Digital Transformation Strategy - Outstanding

Mr. Charles Hung, CEO & Executive Director of Blue, said, "We are pleased to have received multiple honours at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020, which recognise Blue's digital innovation in product, customer experience, and marketing. We have won over 20 awards since Blue's launch in 2018, affirming our positioning as a leading digital insurer in Hong Kong."

"As we celebrate our achievements, we are also delighted that our new office premiums reached almost HK$100 million in the first quarter of 2020 according to Insurance Authority[1]. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our product suite to cater to the different needs of customers,' Mr. Hung added.

Blue has won the awards for Product Innovation and Saving Plan with its WeSave S1 Insurance Plan (the "Plan"). The Plan provides a competitive guaranteed return of 3% p.a. and allows full withdrawal anytime without any charge[2], introducing a new way of saving in Hong Kong's life insurance market.

The annual Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, business leaders and academics, as well as the editorial board of the magazine. They review and evaluate entries based on areas including market performance and business strategy.

[1] Source: Insurance Authority Quarterly Release of Provisional Statistics for Long Term Business in the first quarter of 2020 [2] For details, please refer to https://www.blue.com.hk/en/wesave-s1-insurance-plan

About Blue

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider, and Aviva plc., an international insurer with a history of over 300 years. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions through online channels. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.

