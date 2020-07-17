17.07.2020 08:30:00

Blue secures six wins at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, landed multiple accolades at the prestigious Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020. The company took home a total of six awards, making it one of the annual event's most decorated insurers.

The categories Blue was recognised under closely reflect Blue's vision to shape the future of insurance with innovation in product and customer experience. Blue was awarded the following:

  • InsurTech Company of the Year - Excellence
  • Online Platform - Excellence
  • Product Innovation - Excellence
  • Saving Plan - Outstanding
  • Integrated Marketing (Service) - Outstanding
  • Digital Transformation Strategy - Outstanding

Mr. Charles Hung, CEO & Executive Director of Blue, said, "We are pleased to have received multiple honours at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020, which recognise Blue's digital innovation in product, customer experience, and marketing. We have won over 20 awards since Blue's launch in 2018, affirming our positioning as a leading digital insurer in Hong Kong."

"As we celebrate our achievements, we are also delighted that our new office premiums reached almost HK$100 million in the first quarter of 2020 according to Insurance Authority[1]. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our product suite to cater to the different needs of customers,' Mr. Hung added.

Blue has won the awards for Product Innovation and Saving Plan with its WeSave S1 Insurance Plan (the "Plan"). The Plan provides a competitive guaranteed return of 3% p.a. and allows full withdrawal anytime without any charge[2], introducing a new way of saving in Hong Kong's life insurance market.

The annual Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, business leaders and academics, as well as the editorial board of the magazine. They review and evaluate entries based on areas including market performance and business strategy.

[1] Source: Insurance Authority Quarterly Release of Provisional Statistics for Long Term Business in the first quarter of 2020

[2] For details, please refer to https://www.blue.com.hk/en/wesave-s1-insurance-plan


About Blue

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider, and Aviva plc., an international insurer with a history of over 300 years. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions through online channels. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200717/2860685-1

 

SOURCE Blue

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 501.40
2.96 %
Sika 197.40
0.89 %
Swisscom 500.00
0.68 %
Swiss Re 76.84
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 44.21
0.52 %
Novartis 82.41
-0.75 %
Adecco Group 46.43
-0.92 %
Alcon 55.16
-2.48 %
The Swatch Grp 200.10
-3.71 %
CieFinRichemont 61.38
-4.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.20
Vontobel: Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Titel
16.07.20
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
16.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Erfolgreiche Titelverteidigung / Biotech-Branche – Corona und noch viel mehr
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Britischer Corona-Impfstoff könnte offenbar doppelten Schutz bieten - AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch leichter
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Bond-Experte Gundlach warnt Anleger vor Risiken, die von Börsen ignoriert werden
Zur Rose übernimmt TeleClinic und vollzieht dafür Kapitalerhöhung
Netflix enttäuscht beim Gewinn - Anleger lassen Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich abstürzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- DAX vor Börsenstart etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte notieren vor dem Start des Freitagshandels auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex kann vorbörslich leichte Zuschläge verbuchen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB