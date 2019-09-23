Blue Sail Medical and Biosensors International enter the Structural Heart market with the acquisition of Switzerland based NVT AG.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sail Medical recently announced that the company made a purchase offer to acquire all shares of New Valve Technology (NVT) AG, Muri (Argau, Switzerland), and that the offer was accepted by the shareholders of NVT. The deal was publicly announced on the Chinese Stock Exchange the same day, and will leverage the capabilities and experience in interventional cardiology of its subsidiary, Biosensors International Group.

The shareholders of NVT and Blue Sail Medical are pleased to announce that Blue Sail Medical and the shareholders of NVT signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement relating to all shares in NVT.

"The main business of NVT is in R&D, production and sales of structural heart disease interventional valve products. We are excited about this acquisition because, as the population ages, the incidence of vascular heart disease gradually increases," commented Mr Simon Li, CEO of Blue Sail Medical Co., Ltd. & Biosensors International Group.

Mr Urs Christen, President and CEO of NVT commented, "Biosensors is strategically positioned to accelerate the adoption of our products through its highly complementary and global direct sales force focused on interventional cardiology. This will help NVT to gain share in the TAVI market. We believe Biosensors will drive the growth of our existing business, expand into new geographies such as China, a market with enormous growth potential, and also help accelerate our R&D initiatives."

About New Valve Technology

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Muri (Argau, Switzerland), NVT is a technology driven company dedicated to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), with strong R&D pipeline and manufacturing capabilities based in Germany. The company has developed and launched the ALLEGRA™ transcatheter aortic valve system, which received CE mark in 2017.

NVT is one of only five TAVI manufacturers in the European market. It has unique competitiveness in product performance, technology capability, distribution channels, strategic layout, and brand power.

For more information about New Valve Technology, please visit http://www.nvt-med.com

About ALLEGRA™ TAVI system

The ALLEGRA TAVI system is a self-expanding supra-annular transcatheter aortic valve, which presents unique design features and similar event rates compared to contemporary devices.

The most recent data, released during EuroPCR 2019, shows positive outcomes for the ALLEGRA TAVI system in a Valve-in-Valve setting at 30 days in the VIVALL trial. This data will support the application for the Valve-in-Valve indication.

The TAVI market is growing at about 15% worldwide, Europe and the US being the main markets to date. In EMEA, the market is forecasted to reach nearly 50,000 procedures next year.

About Blue Sail Medical ( SZ.002382 )

Blue Sail Medical has established a development strategy in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases area. The company focuses on both high value consumables (cardiovascular and interventional cardiac surgery related devices), and low/medium value consumables (medical gloves, health protective gloves, first aid kits, medical dressings). The acquisition of NVT will capture a great M&A opportunity for Blue Sail Medical to obtain quality assets in the TAVI business.

For more information about Blue Sail Medical, please visit http://www.bluesail.cn/en/index.php

About Biosensors International Group

Biosensors Intl. is a subsidiary of Blue Sail Medical, with 25 years experience in designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative medical devices that improve patients' lives, including devices for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention. The company has worldwide operations, and with the combination of direct sales teams and a worldwide distribution networks, it serves the needs of the healthcare community.

For more information about Biosensors Intl., please visit https://www.biosensors.com/intl/

