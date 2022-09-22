Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'299 -1.3%  SPI 13'213 -1.3%  Dow 30'077 -0.4%  DAX 12'532 -1.8%  Euro 0.9616 1.1%  EStoxx50 3'427 -1.9%  Gold 1'671 -0.2%  Bitcoin 18'760 4.6%  Dollar 0.9773 1.0%  Öl 90.3 0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
23.09.2022 01:04:00

Blue Ridge Construction Capital Acquires Matthews Sand and Gravel and Edge Aggregates, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Construction Capital LLC ("BRCC"), in partnership with aggregate industry veteran Anthony Minshew, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Matthews Sand and Gravel ("MSG") and Edge Aggregates, LLC ("Edge"). MSG, founded in 1963, is based in Smithfield, NC and is a leading supplier of asphalt sand and concrete sand to the Raleigh, NC construction market. Edge, founded in 2021 by Minshew, is based in Battleboro, NC and has quickly established itself as a high quality, reliable aggregate supplier to the Raleigh, NC concrete market. MSG and Edge have combined to form Matthews-Edge Sand ("Matthews-Edge" or the "Company") and will operate as one of the largest, high-quality suppliers of construction sand serving the Raleigh, NC market with approximately 30 years of sand reserves.

Anchored in the principals of "customer first," Matthews-Edge offers a leading combination of service and commitment to quality to its customers. BRCC Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Casey Rentch, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Anthony Minshew in creating one of the preeminent aggregate suppliers in the Carolinas. Both MSG and Edge were family-owned business that individually were great companies, but together create a Raleigh market leader with uniquely attractive operating and financial attributes."

Anthony Minshew added, "These high-quality businesses are a perfect fit together, and our customers are thrilled with the added production and service capability. I look forward to leading the combined organization."

Ben Hughes, Partner and Co-Founder of BRCC, stated, "This transaction represents a great opportunity for BRCC to leverage our deep building products and construction aggregates expertise. To better serve the Matthews-Edge customer base, we have a focused effort to grow through a combination of organic investment and add-on acquisitions."

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital, LLC

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products and materials focused private equity firm investing in family and founder owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth.

www.blueridge-cc.com

About Matthew-Edge Sand

Matthews-Edge Sand produces, delivers, and coordinates the supply of a wide variety of aggregates for construction, roads, landscaping and more. Matthews-Edge serves construction companies and ready-mix plants in Raleigh area as well as homeowners and landscapers in the Research Triangle area.

https://www.matthewsedgesand.com/

For more information, please contact:

Casey Rentch
Managing Partner
Casey@blueridge-cc.com

Anthony Minshew
CEO – Matthew-Edge
Anthony@matthewsedgesand.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-construction-capital-acquires-matthews-sand-and-gravel-and-edge-aggregates-llc-301631700.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Construction Capital

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

22.09.22 Weekly-Hits: Deutschland - Ein turbulentes Jahr / Brauereien - O´zapft is!
22.09.22 Volkswagen – Porsche-IPO mit guten Vorzeichen
22.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 15.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Enel SpA, Engie SA, RWE AG
22.09.22 SMI vor neuem Jahrestief
22.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 10.00% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont, Zurich Ins. und 50% Barriere
22.09.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.09.2022
22.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Powell schickt die Aktienmärkte nach dem Fed-Zinsentscheid gen Süden
22.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Central Banks 💰 Equities ♨️ Oil prices 🛢️
21.09.22 Robert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'395.24 8.62 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'299.25 22.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 9'592.87 11.95 VSSMDU
Long 9'162.11 7.98 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Leitzinserhöhung durch Fed und SNB: US-Börsen geben erneut nach -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel schwächer
Euro holt etwas auf nach 20-Jahrestief zum Dollar - Franken zieht an
SNB hebt Leitzins um 0,75 Prozent an - Ende der Negativzinsen
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Novartis wird bei strategischen Zielen konkreter - Grössere Konzentration auf Blockbuster
Nach Fed-Entscheid steigt der Franken zum Euro auf ein neues Rekordhoch
CS-Aktie sackt auf Allzeittief ab: Credit Suisse führt wohl Gespräche über Kapitalerhöhung - Aufspaltung der Investmentbank möglich
Michael Burry bleibt für Aktienmarkt pessimistisch: Der "The Big Short"-Investor erwartet einen Crash
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Mit diesen Stärken kann die zweitgrösste Schweizer Bank punkten - trotz zahlreicher Probleme und Skandale
Kryptorevolution in El Salvador bislang erfolglos: Das ist das Resümee nach einem Jahr Bitcoin-Währung
Powell kündigt nach Fed-Entscheid weiterhin zügige Zinsanhebungen an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit