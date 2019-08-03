|
03.08.2019 01:16:00
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Records Strong Growth and Record First Half Earnings
LURAY, Va., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $2,817,606 for the first six months of 2019, or $0.73 per common share, compared to net income of $2,317,437, or $0.84 per common share for the first six months of 2018. Included in second quarter net income was the recognition of life insurance proceeds of approximately $700 thousand and merger related expenses of $534 thousand. The Company declared a dividend of $0.1425 during the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.79% compared to the 2018 second quarter dividend of $0.1400. The dividend yield is 2.90% based on the closing August 2, 2019 share price of $19.62.
The Company experienced substantial asset growth of $260.9 million, or 56.6%, since the second quarter of 2018. The growth was driven by an increase of $95.9 million, or 26.9%, in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, an uptick in mortgage activity and the related held-for-sale loan portfolio of $41.1 million, or 196.6%, and the implementation of a balance sheet strategy that increased the investment portfolio $94.3 million, or 158.7%, following the Company's common stock raise. Deposit growth since the second quarter of 2018 amounted to $136.2 million, or 37.5%, which included growth of $21.0 million, or 31.1%, in noninterest demand deposits.
Asset growth during the second quarter of 2019 was $146.9 million, or 25.6%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $21.1 million, or 4.9%, and growth in the held-for-sale loan portfolio of $26.4 million, or 74.0%. The Company's investment portfolio increased $95.7 million, or 164.8%. Deposit growth during the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $74.5 million, or 17.5%, of which $4.8 million, or 5.7%, was attributable to noninterest demand deposit growth.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
1,536
1,129
$
2,818
2,317
Net income available to common stockholders
$
1,531
1,135
$
2,799
2,311
Earnings per Common Share
$
0.35
0.41
$
0.73
0.84
Dividend per Common Share
$
0.1425
0.1400
$
0.2850
0.2600
Key Ratios
Total stockholders' equity to assets
8.89%
8.23%
8.89%
8.23%
Common stockholders' equity to assets
8.86%
8.19%
8.86%
8.19%
Net Interest Margin (bank level)
3.42%
4.02%
3.61%
4.05%
Return on Average Assets (annualized)
1.04%
1.05%
0.95%
1.07%
Return on Average Equity (annualized)
12.04%
12.33%
11.04%
12.66%
Balance At
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Total assets
$
721,784
460,918
Net loans held for investment
$
448,176
353,242
Deposits
$
498,982
362,778
Total stockholders' equity
$
64,134
37,936
Common stockholders' equity
$
63,916
37,730
Book value per common share
$
14.77
13.66
Tangible book value per common share
$
13.71
12.41
Number of common stock shares outstanding
4,328,866
2,761,135
Number of weighted average common shares
Outstanding
3,821,079
2,763,837
"The first six months of 2019 were historic for the Company. We closed the largest common stock raise in the Company's history and also announced the planned acquisition of Virginia Community Bankshares, Inc., the second acquisition for the Company in three years," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum. "Both of these events are key to the Company's strategic direction and focus and reinforce our commitment to the continued creation of shareholder value. Meanwhile, we experienced meaningful growth in loans and deposits in our Carolina State Bank division, and remain excited about the significant upside that exists for us in the Piedmont Triad. The Company is positioned to capitalize on strong market opportunities moving forward, and we continue to see significant upside across our footprint by focusing on execution and a client-based banking experience."
About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, Stuart, and also does business as Carolina State Bank in Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, the Bank has mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Celebrating 126 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of banking and ancillary services. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information on these comprehensive product and service offerings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
ASSETS
2019
2018
Cash and due from banks
$
21,564,192
$
6,108,507
Federal funds sold
482,000
147,000
Investment securities
153,764,353
59,439,546
Loans held for sale
61,975,712
20,897,250
Loans held for investment
452,229,287
356,360,188
Allowance for loan losses
(4,053,530)
(3,118,484)
Net Loans Held for Investment
448,175,757
353,241,704
Bank premises and equipment, net
3,366,836
2,389,594
Bank owned life insurance
8,812,005
7,752,460
Goodwill
3,306,664
2,094,164
Other assets
20,336,021
8,847,628
Total Assets
$
721,783,540
$
460,917,853
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
498,982,226
$
362,777,587
Other borrowed funds
138,200,000
48,738,543
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,783,492
9,749,612
Other liabilities
10,683,724
1,715,847
Total liabilities
657,649,442
422,981,589
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock and surplus
38,941,671
16,581,151
Retained earnings
24,885,858
21,782,263
Accumulated other comprehensive income
88,349
(633,323)
Total Stockholders' Equity
63,915,878
37,730,091
Noncontrolling interest
218,220
206,173
Total Equity
64,134,098
37,936,264
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
721,783,540
$
460,917,853
BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Interest Income
$
14,312,472
$
10,292,674
Interest Expense
4,260,972
2,229,081
Net Interest Income
10,051,500
8,063,593
Provision For Loan Losses
895,000
415,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
9,156,500
7,648,593
Other Income
9,282,223
3,917,801
Other Expenses
15,011,143
8,634,249
Income Before Income Taxes
3,427,580
2,932,145
Income Tax Expense
609,974
614,708
Net Income
2,817,606
2,317,437
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(18,176)
(6,569)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
2,799,430
$
2,310,868
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
2,799,430
$
2,310,868
Earnings per Share
$
0.73
$
0.84
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
3,821,079
2,763,837
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bankshares-inc-records-strong-growth-and-record-first-half-earnings-300895913.html
SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Börsen weltweit wurden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der DAX musste herbe Verluste einstecken. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Abgaben. In Asien ging es spürbar bergab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}