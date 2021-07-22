Blue Prism Teams Up with Coursera for RPA and Intelligent Automation Training

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism®, a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation, announces a partnership with Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms, to help narrow the digital skills gap and train future leaders capable of steering digital workforces. Now, Coursera's more than 82 million learners will have access to the Blue Prism Foundation Course. In the coming months, Blue Prism will launch more courses that are also designed to provide an opportunity to further upskill and eventually take an industry-recognized certification exam.

Demand for new digital skills is on the rise. In the past year, institutional adoption of Blue Prism's global Academia program has grown by over 300% with a high-volume of students gaining employment opportunities as a result of acquiring in-demand highly marketable RPA skills through Blue Prism's certification program.

Educational resources, such as The Blue Prism Foundation course, further support this growing demand. They offer an even greater number of learners the essential starting blocks for training and upskilling, giving them the skills needed to operate within the workplaces of the future, those requiring a seamless blend of human workers, digital workers and business systems, interoperating in agile and innovative ways. Organizations will need people to manage this ecosystem by designing, delivering and managing digital workers.

"We are pleased to partner with Blue Prism, a leader in the intelligent automation industry, to provide learners with cutting-edge coursework," said Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera. "Digital transformation presents far-reaching opportunities for individuals and organizations to be more efficient, impactful, and human-centric. The new learning content from Blue Prism prepares people across various roles, industries, and regions for this exciting new frontier."

An opportunity for career development in RPA and intelligent automation

Powered by intelligent automation, digital workers automate manual and time consuming processes across the enterprise, creating a workforce that supports human endeavour and creativity, leading to greater productivity and ROI. Together human and digital workers will continue to power innovation and business agility in today's highly-competitive digital world.

As the number of digital workers continues to grow, enterprises will need to gain additional skillsets. Blue Prism Training helps individuals, businesses, academia and governments develop the knowledge and skills critical to success in any RPA or intelligent automation role while accelerating job-readiness for aspiring automation professionals. Success hinges on recruiting from this growing talent pool that the Blue Prism and Coursera partnership will help to sustain.

"We are excited to partner with Coursera to deliver the training people need to run and govern businesses' digital workforces," says Global Head of Education Services for Blue Prism, Ana Howes. "The platform will help us enhance our own training and certification program and meet our goal of increasing the RPA talent pool to address the skills gap in RPA and intelligent automation. We look forward to expanding our footprint in collaboration with Coursera, to meet the needs of the growing RPA learning community."

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism