Blue Prism Named to Fast Company's Inaugural List of Best Workplaces for Innovators

Blue Prism Joins Amazon, Chobani, Morgan Stanley, P&G and Others as Global Innovator and Disruptor

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced that Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) has been named to its first Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases 50 winners from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored all 362 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 50 companies. The 2019 awards feature workplaces from around the world, and 8 of the honorees are based outside the U.S.

Blue Prism has pioneered developments in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software for more than a decade. The company's connected-RPA platform provides enterprises with an intelligent digital workforce (software robots) capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to intelligently automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business—freeing up employees to do more. By pairing digital workers with a nimble, up-skilled workforce, businesses can invent, design and swiftly develop new disruptive services.

"Innovation and disruption have always been part of our DNA," says Dave Moss, Co-founder and CTO of Blue Prism. "We are tirelessly working to make our digital workforce the catalyst that enables organizations to unleash the full creative and productive potential of their employees. We're honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators and thrilled to see the work of our talented employees and partners recognized among such elite companies."

Blue Prism continues to push the boundaries of intelligent automation and innovation. The company recently announced its acquisition of Thoughtonomy, which will see Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform distributed and supported as a turnkey SaaS offering, helping accelerate the deployment of digital workers across vertical markets and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

"Other titles catalog perquisites and benefits. Fast Company seeks to highlight workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered to put forth bold ideas, engage in radical experiments, and even fail, in the name of innovation," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

To see the complete list, go to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (August 2019) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 13. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,500 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce deployed in the cloud or on premises as well as through the company's Thoughtonomy SaaS offering, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2019 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", "Thoughtonomy", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955943/Blue_Prism_Acknowledged_by_Fast_Company_as_Best_Workplaces_for_Innovators.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663826/Blue_Prism_Logo.jpg