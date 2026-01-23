Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’147.1 -0.6%  SPI 18’222 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’901 0.2%  Euro 0.9225 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’948 -0.1%  Gold 4’982 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’787 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7800 -1.2%  Öl 66.3 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Universal Music- und NVIDIA-Aktie: Neue Zusammenarbeit rund um "Responsible AI"
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Cloud-Projekte für US-Luftwaffe und Formel 1 im Fokus
Plug Power-Aktie nur zeitweise im Aufwind: Strategischer Kompromiss mit Walmart beflügelt
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.01.2026 23:26:15

Blue Origin Sends Six Space Tourists On New Shepard's NS-38 Suborbital Mission

Amazon
189.38 CHF 2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Blue Origin (AMZN), the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, recently completed its 17th human spaceflight and 38th mission of the New Shepard program.

On January 22, the company successfully launched six space tourists to suborbital space, marking a significant milestone in its space tourism operations.

The mission, known as NS-38, lifted off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site at 11:25 a.m. EST, after a brief delay caused by unauthorized personnel entering the launch range.

The autonomous, reusable New Shepard rocket and capsule system carried a diverse group of passengers, including an entrepreneur and pilot, a retired obstetrician, a real estate developer, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and businessman, and Blue Origin's director of New Shepard launch operations.

During the brief spaceflight, the passengers experienced several minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth set against the darkness of space.

The successful mission underscores Blue Origin's steady progress in the private human spaceflight industry, where competition continues to intensify.