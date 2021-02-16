Blue KC Offers Affordable Health Plans Through the ACA Marketplace During A New 2021 Special Enrollment Period

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the region's largest not-for-profit healthcare insurance provider, is offering individual Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans for 2021, which are now available to Marketplace-eligible consumers during a new Special Enrollment Period (SEP) beginning February 15 and running through May 15, 2021.

The SEP is available in accordance with the Executive Order that President Biden issued on January 28, 2021, in response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Millions of Americans are facing uncertainty and exceptional circumstances, including high levels of unemployment coupled with a rise in health conditions, and this SEP offers an additional opportunity for those who qualify to enroll in a health insurance plan.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis, there are 137,800 Kansans and 256,700 Missourians currently uninsured and eligible for a plan through the ACA marketplace. Of these, 47,000 uninsured individuals in Kansas and more than 69,000 uninsured individuals in Missouri may be eligible for advance premium tax credits, also called subsidies, that cover part or all the cost of their monthly premium.

"At Blue KC, we recognize the importance of participating in the individual marketplace to support a healthier community, especially as we consider the wide-ranging impact COVID-19 continues to have on our community," said Heather Rollins, Department Vice President, Individual and Small Group Sales, Blue KC. "But, as the KFF analysis indicates, it is equally important that individuals understand their eligibility for not only healthcare coverage but the available financial support. Blue KC is committed to supporting individuals and families in our community by helping them navigate the enrollment process to find plans that match their health and financial needs."

Blue KC's portfolio of affordable products and convenient services offer enhanced options for those seeking coverage during this critical time. Blue KC's ACA offerings include plans with access to Spira Care Centers in the five metro counties (Clay, Platte, Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte), behavioral healthcare access through Mindful by Blue KC and unmatched customer service.

Spira Care Centers are conveniently located throughout the metro and offer empathetic and hands-on care delivery for those living in the five-county metro. Spira Care is primary care under one roof, including doctors, behavioral health consultants, disease prevention, member education and more, focusing on your overall health and well-being. Those outside of the five counties where Spira Care is offered will have access to Blue KC's trusted, extensive provider network and award-winning customer service — and the variety of plan options that offer highly competitive benefits and services to meet their healthcare needs.

Mindful by Blue KC is a commitment to the health needs of the whole person. For Blue KC members, it is a set of tools and resources to address stress, depression, anxiety, substance use and more. Members have access to Mindful Advocates, licensed behavioral health clinicians acting as a front door to match members to providers and guide care plans — a single point of contact for a variety of behavioral health services available by phone 24/7.

Customer service sets Blue KC apart from others. Members ranked Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City number one in Overall Customer Satisfaction among health plans in the Heartland, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

Navigating through the enrollment process can be an intimidating process, but Blue KC aims to make the process as easy as possible. Learn more about Blue KC's ACA plans, eligibility or more about enrollment during SEP by visiting BlueKCForYou.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

