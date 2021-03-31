SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 33’121 0.2%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’712 1.6%  Bitcoin 55’592 0.5%  Dollar 0.9419 0.0%  Öl 63.9 -0.1% 
31.03.2021 18:53:00

Blue Hat Schedules Year-End 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

XIAMEN, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the opening of the stock market on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Company will discuss those results and the strategy of the Company in a conference call, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):

+1 (877) 407-9046

International (Toll):

+1 (201) 689-8733



Local Access


China:

(400) 120 2840

Hong Kong:  

(800) 965561

Webcast

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: Blue Hat 2020 Year End Conference Call. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of Blue Hat's website (http://ir.bluehatgroup.com).  

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010
Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. 
Adam Prior, Senior Vice President 
(212) 836-9606 
aprior@equityny.com                                                                       

In China
Lucy Ma, Associate
+86 10 5661 7012
lma@equityny.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-hat-schedules-year-end-2020-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-301259853.html

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

