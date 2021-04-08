SMI 11’162 0.3%  SPI 14’204 0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’154 -0.2%  Euro 1.1017 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’964 0.2%  Gold 1’748 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’710 0.9%  Dollar 0.9282 -0.2%  Öl 63.0 0.1% 
08.04.2021 13:07:00

Blue Faery Gives Annual Liver Cancer Research Award

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association is proud to announce the annual Blue Faery Award (BFA) for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research. Primary liver cancer, also known as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Blue Faery created the award to recognize medical professionals who develop innovative research in HCC.

Upon receiving the BFA Dr. Wang stated, "I am so thrilled to hear this wonderful news. It's an absolute honor to receive this year's award, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the recipient who has ever won this award twice. Thanks to the board for recognizing our works."

As a Senior Investigator at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Dr. Wang has dedicated his professional life to improving early detection, diagnosis and treatment of liver cancer for over 25 years. He is also co-Director of the Multidisciplinary CCR Liver Cancer Program, Deputy Lab Chief of the CCR Laboratory of Human Carcinogenesis and co-PI of the CCR Liver Moonshot CLARITY. Dr. Wang applies genome-scale technologies paired with several international collaborative initiatives and clinical studies. He has co-authored over 200 scientific articles including a recent study published in Cell.

President Andrea Wilson said, "The applicants were extremely competitive this year and the decision wasn't easy. Dr. Wang won the award because the Board felt he was doing the most targeted research that would have the biggest impact on the HCC patient population." Andrea started Blue Faery in honor of her sister Adrienne, who died of HCC at the age of 15. Blue Faery announces the winner on April 8 –– Adrienne's birthday. She would have been 35 years old this year.

The mission of Blue Faery is to prevent, treat and cure primary liver cancer through research, education and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Last year, Blue Faery created the first Patient Resource Guide for Liver Cancer (HCC). In February, Blue Faery produced Love Your Liver, a public awareness campaign about early detection and prevention of liver disease and cancer.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-faery-gives-annual-liver-cancer-research-award-301264748.html

SOURCE Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association

﻿

