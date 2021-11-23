SMI 12’376 -1.1%  SPI 15’817 -1.4%  Dow 35’814 0.6%  DAX 15’937 -1.1%  Euro 1.0497 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’284 -1.3%  Gold 1’789 -0.9%  Bitcoin 53’700 2.1%  Dollar 0.9331 0.0%  Öl 82.2 3.4% 
24.11.2021 00:51:00

Blue Diamond Growers Welcomes New President to Almond Alliance of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, is pleased to welcome Aubrey Bettencourt as President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California.  The depth of Bettencourt's experience will accelerate the heightened advocacy to protect and promote almond farmers and the industry at large. 

Blue Diamond Growers. (PRNewsFoto/Blue Diamond Growers)

As agriculture faces increased regulatory and policy demands around climate protection and sustainable production, Bettencourt's knowledge as a farmer and deep experience in sustainability, natural resource management and federal and state administration will elevate the good work of California almond farmers and the industry.

"The Blue Diamond team looks forward to supporting the continued strong advocacy of the Almond Alliance under Aubrey Bettencourt's leadership in service and benefit to the California almond industry.  Her extensive background and focus on water supply and quality will be a great asset to our membership and California farmers facing immense water insecurity pressures. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Almond Alliance of California with Aubrey's leadership." Mark Jansen, president and CEO, Blue Diamond Growers.

About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-diamond-growers-welcomes-new-president-to-almond-alliance-of-california-301431296.html

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

23.11.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sika plant Milliardenübernahme
23.11.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
23.11.21 Vonovia beschafft sich Milliarden
23.11.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Giving genes the silent treatment, with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
23.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ford Motor Co
23.11.21 Marktüberblick: Goldpreis nach Powell-Nominierung unter Druck
23.11.21 SMI schwächer erwartet
19.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Idorsia, Moderna
17.11.21 Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Clariant nennt an Investorentag neue Finanzziele 2025 - Clariant-Aktie mit Verlusten
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Superreiche vermeiden diese Fehler beim Investieren
Pfizer/BioNTech ab 16 erlaubt: Swissmedic macht Weg frei für breiteren Einsatz von Booster - Aktien unter Druck
Santhera-Aktie zieht an: Santhera und Partner Reveragen erzielen positive Ergebnisse mit Vamorolone 
Cevian trennt sich von fast der Hälfte seines thyssenkrupp-Anteils - thyssenkrupp-Aktie tiefrot
Langfrist-Favoriten der Wall Street-Analysten: NIO, Datadog & Co.
Zoom-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Umsatz und Ergebnis über den Erwartungen - Wachstumstempo enttäuscht
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Mehrjahrestief
Goldman Sachs-Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in Zukunft abheben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit