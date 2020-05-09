Blue Diamond Growers Encouraged by Formal Start of United States and United Kingdom Trade Negotiations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a nonprofit grower-owned cooperative and the world's leading almond marketer and processor, applauds the formal start of trade negotiations between the United States and the United Kingdom. An important market for the California almond industry and Blue Diamond, equal access to the United Kingdom further protects the livelihood of the 110-year-old cooperative and its over 3,000 members.

"The United Kingdom is a valuable market for both value-added almond products and brown almonds. It is encouraging to see these trade negotiations taking place," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond Growers. "Ensuring California almonds have equal access in the UK with zero tariffs provides further stability for our grower-owners, most of whom operate small family farms."

Blue Diamond proudly supports the negotiators and will provide any assistance during the process. Obtaining zero duty on all almond categories and equal market access free of non-tariff barriers results in significant benefits for not only California almond farmers but also consumers in the United Kingdom.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has approximately 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

