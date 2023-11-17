Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'737 0.9%  SPI 14'124 0.8%  Dow 34'947 0.0%  DAX 15'919 0.8%  Euro 0.9660 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'341 0.9%  Gold 1'980 -0.1%  Bitcoin 32'343 0.5%  Dollar 0.8857 0.0%  Öl 80.6 4.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
MicroStrategy-Mitgründer Michael Saylor gibt bullishe Bitcoinpreis-Prognose - mehrere Katalysatoren
Goldman Sachs wird bullisher für Eisenerz: "Deutliches Defizit" erwartet
Apples iPhone ohne Case nutzen - Das spricht dafür und dagegen
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Experten: Das könnte mit dem Bitcoinkurs passieren, wenn doch kein Spot-ETF genehmigt wird
Suche...
0% Kommission

18.11.2023 00:55:00

Blue Diamond Growers 113th "Growing Together" Annual Meeting Highlights a Year of Resilience

Blue Diamond Growers CEO, Kai Bockmann, Acknowledges Industry Challenges and Outlines Strategic Growth Plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 113th Blue Diamond Growers "Growing Together" Annual Meeting on Nov. 15 in Modesto, Blue Diamond Growers' CEO, Kai Bockmann, reflected on his first ten months in the leadership role by acknowledging significant challenges faced by growers and the world's largest almond cooperative.

Blue Diamond Growers logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Diamond Growers)

In Bockmann's remarks – along with those of Blue Diamond Growers' Board Chairman, Dan Cummings – both pointed to remarkable headwinds for the almond industry, including higher input costs and inflationary pressures, depressed market prices, shifts in consumer shopping patterns, unfavorable weather conditions, and reduced crop sizes. To help counter these challenges, Blue Diamond Growers is advancing an aggressive strategic growth plan to navigate the marketplace conditions and drive substantial growth.

"Volatility is our new normal, but our destination is set – and it is one of growth," said Bockmann. "While this past year brought many challenges for our growers, no challenge is insurmountable. We have a rich history, an exceptional brand, and the right people and culture to deliver against our ambitious growth plan."

In laying out the plan, Bockmann shared with the annual meeting audience that what has helped bring the cooperative to where it is today, will not get it to where it is going in terms of growth and market expansion. The new growth plan prioritizes expansion into the massive foodservice channel and strategically selected international markets, while strengthening the value-added business, doubling down on product innovation, and driving for operational efficiencies.

"Foodservice is a trillion dollar industry that represents a significant growth opportunity for Blue Diamond, and we will directly target that sector as a strategic priority," said Bockmann. "Additionally, we will diversify and innovate our product portfolio beyond our flagship Blue Diamond Snack Almonds® and Almond Breeze® brands. We will build on the tremendous success of these products – which are both the #1 brands in America for almonds and almondmilk."

Bockmann shared that flavor-focused product innovation remains a top priority, commenting that "no one does flavor like Blue Diamond" as evidenced by the widely popular Chilé N Lime flavored snack nuts. The flavor was launched as a limited time offer at Costco and won the "Best Nuts" award in PEOPLE Magazine's 2023 Food Awards.

The Blue Diamond Research & Development team will continue to innovate with new flavors, while advancing new and existing categories, including plant-based yogurt, chocolate, baking, beverages and plant-based cheese. On the foodservice front, the strategic growth plan focus is already delivering results. The Blue Diamond International Consumer and R&D teams worked closely with Maeil Dairies in the past year to develop Almond Breeze® Barista Blend, which was introduced in 6,500 Starbucks across China earlier this year.

"I'm confident that Blue Diamond Growers is poised to thrive in the years to come because we are stronger together," said Bockmann. "We are excited to grow together as we bring our strategic plan and collective vision to life."

Supporting Grower Success and Advancing Sustainability
In addition to tackling the marketplace challenges with strategy, innovation, and expansion, Blue Diamond Growers also concepted and launched a new grower-focused buying coalition. To help connect growers with trusted, well-known suppliers and build local, long-term relationships, the Blue Diamond Growers Connect Marketplace aims to reduce production costs for farmers by negotiating better discounts with suppliers via Group Purchasing Organizations and the co-ops' own internal platform. The goal of the marketplace is to reduce growers' costs by 5-15%.

Additionally, a notable highlight from the year is Blue Diamond Growers' advancement in sustainability. To continue growing the cooperative's commitment to stewardship, Blue Diamond's Member Relations team held several online webinars, including hosting the Almond Board of California Almond Stewardship Platform and the Pollinator Partnership to discuss and educate growers on Bee-Friendly Farming.

Along with the offered webinars, growers were encouraged to participate in Blue Diamond's Orchard Stewardship Incentive Program (OSIP), a program where growers can earn financial incentives for implementing best practices related to orchard management, environmental issues, occupational health and safety, and community investment.

In July of this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded Blue Diamond a five-year, $45 million "Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities" grant, a program designed to help farmers implement "climate-smart" practices on their land. The program offers growers no-cost cover crop seed and a financial incentive to plant cover crops and/or conservation cover on their land. These practices not only work toward taking carbon out of the atmosphere, but they also enhance orchard biodiversity and improve soil health. The USDA grant complements Blue Diamond's OSIP by lowering the cost of initiating the pollinator-friendly practices required to receive Bee-Friendly Farming certification.

"Without question it has been a challenging year, but the loyalty and leadership demonstrated by our board – combined with the resilience of our growers and dedication of Blue Diamond employees – will allow us to overcome the challenges together," said Cummings. "I'm confident Blue Diamond will deliver great prosperity and a sustainable future for our growers, employees, their families, and the communities we call home."

Blue Diamond Annual Report Now Available
In conjunction with the Annual Meeting, the Blue Diamond Growers 2023 "Growing Together" Annual Report is now available on the Blue Diamond website at www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-diamond-growers-113th-growing-together-annual-meeting-highlights-a-year-of-resilience-301992653.html

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Pilotfolge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über aktuelle Marktgeschehnisse, den Wahlkampf in den USA und Tim Schäfer Buy and Hold Ansatz.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Tech-Aktien, erläutern die Geschichte von Berkshire Hathaway und beantworten zudem die Frage, ob Tim Schäfer in Kryptowährungen investiert ist.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.11.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM
17.11.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens nach Zahlen im Aufwind
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
17.11.23 SMI-Anleger haben noch Zweifel
17.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Eine starke Handelswoche
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.11.23 NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
15.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation als Kurstreiber
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'200.00 19.82
Short 11'401.83 13.86 3VSSMU
Short 11'841.41 8.84 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'737.37 17.11.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'304.27 19.54 SSOMLU
Long 10'063.55 13.69 S2BMIU
Long 9'643.92 8.95 SSPM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Experten: Das könnte mit dem Bitcoinkurs passieren, wenn doch kein Spot-ETF genehmigt wird
Alphabet & Co.: Das hat sich im Depot von Hedgefonds-Legende Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal geändert
Bayer-Aktie fester: Bayer platziert neue Anleihen für Milliardenwert - Entscheidung im Talkumpuder-Streit
Nach UBS-Übernahme: Wer profitiert vom Untergang der Credit Suisse?
Viele Aktienpakete reduziert: In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
NIO Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Vormittag aus NIO
US-Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt -- SMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ams-Aktie zieht an: ams OSRAM stockt vorrangige Anleihen wegen hoher Nachfrage deutlich auf
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche steckt eine Milliarde Franken in Forschung und Produktion in Basel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit