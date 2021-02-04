SMI 10’776 -0.3%  SPI 13’452 -0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’934 0.7%  Euro 1.0821 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’610 0.5%  Gold 1’834 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’554 5.1%  Dollar 0.8991 0.2%  Öl 58.7 1.6% 
04.02.2021 01:30:00

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members in California Affected by landslides

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to post-wildfire landslides, also known as debris flows, the governor of California has declared a state of emergency for Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Luis Obispo counties. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may be affected. 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross has more than 1,100 members living in the affected counties. The health plan is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. 

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication
  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA19 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in California. Blue Cross is: 

  • Waiving referral, authorization, and pre-certification requirements for some medical and pharmacy services.
  • Covering in-network medical and mental health visits conducted via phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the public health emergency.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-expedites-access-to-care-for-members-in-california-affected-by-landslides-301221770.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.61 %
Alcon 67.06
0.81 %
ABB 27.46
0.73 %
UBS Group 13.37
0.49 %
Swisscom 485.50
0.27 %
Givaudan 3’569.00
-0.75 %
Lonza Grp 569.20
-0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 264.30
-1.05 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’083.50
-1.14 %
Sika 250.80
-1.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.02.21
Vontobel: Kündigung Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin - neue Bitcoin-Zertifikate erhältlich!
03.02.21
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.02.21
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne am Mittwoch vollständig ab. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. In den USA konnten sich Anleger nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit