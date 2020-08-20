20.08.2020 00:08:00

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Fires in California, Nevada and Oregon and Storms in Iowa

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to wildfires in California, Nevada and Oregon, and a powerful storm that caused widespread damage in Iowa, the governors of all four states have declared states of emergency for impacted counties. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may be affected. 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross has more than 6,800 members living in the 35 counties in California, Nevada, Oregon and Iowa now under states of emergency. The health plan is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. 

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication.
  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and behavior health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA9 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in California, Iowa, Nevada and Oregon. Blue Cross is: 

  • Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services.
  • Covering in-network medical and behavioral health visits provided by phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the public health emergency.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-expedites-access-to-care-for-members-affected-by-fires-in-california-nevada-and-oregon-and-storms-in-iowa-301115253.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 322.60
2.36 %
Swisscom 523.00
2.23 %
CS Group 10.31
2.13 %
Nestle 110.86
1.73 %
Novartis 78.41
1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 43.75
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 60.06
0.50 %
Alcon 55.24
0.44 %
SGS 2’356.00
0.21 %
The Swatch Grp 199.60
-0.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.08.20
SMI hängt weiter fest
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchststand
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger nahezu unbewegt
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch ihre Aufschläge ab. Die Schweizer Börse tendierte zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen, der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Mittwoch uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB