Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Additional Members Affected by Western Fires and Severe Weather

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires and severe weather continue to impact the western United States, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. continues to expedite access to critical health benefits for affected members as more states declare or expand states of emergencies.

Governors in Montana and Utah have declared certain counties disaster areas, while governors in California, Oregon and Washington have expanded emergency declarations to additional counties.

Blue Cross has more than 69,000 members living in the more than 55 counties in California, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Utah where states of emergency have been declared since mid-August. The health plan is working to ensure affected members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication.

Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and behavior health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA9 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in the western United States. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services.

Covering in-network medical and behavioral health visits provided by phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the public health emergency.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-expedites-access-to-care-for-additional-members-affected-by-western-fires-and-severe-weather-301130540.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts