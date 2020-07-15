15.07.2020 21:38:00

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Distributes Its 50,000th Meal To Support Those Affected By COVID-19

BOSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has distributed its 50,000th meal as part of its Community Meal Program in partnership with Lovin' Spoonfuls.  The program, now in its 10th week, was created to address the rising rate of food insecurity across Massachusetts due to COVID-19.

With 98% of employees working from home, Blue Cross brought back furloughed cafeteria staff to prepare 1,000 meals per day to donate to community members in need. Lovin' Spoonfuls, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between food abundance and need, picks up the meals each day from Blue Cross' Hingham and Quincy offices and delivers them to more than a dozen organizations for distribution in Boston and surrounding cities and towns, including Chelsea, Cambridge, East Boston, Quincy, Waltham and the South Shore.

The 50,000th meal was distributed at the Weymouth Food Pantry. In addition to the three pounds of meat, 25 pounds of fresh produce, case of eggs and a variety of dried goods provided by the Weymouth Food Pantry, families received bags of food donated by Blue Cross consisting of premade sandwiches with produce from their company gardens and several pieces of fresh fruit, granola bars, and freshly baked cookies. 

"In our 30-year history, we have never seen this level of need," said Pam Denholm, director of the Weymouth Food Pantry. "The meals donated by Blue Cross provide families with the convenience of a healthy lunch that can be enjoyed on the go, which is helpful for many families who are managing additional pressures as a result of COVID."

Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs and Deirdre Savage, vice president of government and regulatory affairs, were onsite at the Pantry as the 50,000th meal was delivered. They and a team of Blue Cross employees bagged and handed out meals onsite.

"We are honored to partner with Lovin' Spoonfuls and the Weymouth Food Pantry to help address the growing need for food in communities across Greater Boston and the South Shore," says Jeff Bellows.  "It has been such a privilege to be able to re-engage our cafeteria workers and volunteers to help those in need, and we look forward to continuing to help our neighbors in need through our Community Meals Program throughout the summer."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-distributes-its-50-000th-meal-to-support-those-affected-by-covid-19--301094307.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

