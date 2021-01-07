SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Andrew Dreyfus Shares Letter on Violence at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of  Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, shared the following message today with the company's 3,800 employees:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Dear colleagues,

I've reached out to you before at moments of unrest in our country, as we try together to make sense of turmoil.

Today, I feel sadness and outrage, and I understand many of you may share my feelings.

Regardless of our political views, watching an angry mob attack our Capitol was shameful and horrifying. What we witnessed was an attack on democracy itself. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock principle of America, enshrined in our Constitution, and the mob yesterday attempted to violate that principle.

That attempt failed, and by their vote certifying the 2020 presidential election early this morning, Congress affirmed the resilience of our democracy.

As our president-elect, Joe Biden, said yesterday, "The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy, of decency, honor, respect, the rule of law. It's about solving problems, looking out for one another, not stoking the flames of hate and chaos."
I look to our company as a model of decency, respect, civility and problem-solving. We have seen that more than ever in the past year as we have stepped up to support each other, our members, our customers, our clinical partners, and our community amid the tragedy of the pandemic.

Today, I encourage you to reach out to colleagues to listen, to support and to empathize.

Andrew

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. BlueLinks for Employers

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-ceo-andrew-dreyfus-shares-letter-on-violence-at-us-capitol-301203024.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

13:15
Weekly-Hits: USA – Jahrzehntelange Hausse / Schweizer Dividenden – Eine kluge Strategie
11:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
09:01
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
