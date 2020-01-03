03.01.2020 00:41:00

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Acquires Steward Health Choice Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) today announced that, after securing all regulatory approvals, it has completed its acquisition of Steward Health Choice Arizona LLC. In addition to its individual, employer, and Medicare plans, BCBSAZ will now provide health coverage and related services to Arizonans eligible for Medicaid and those who are dual-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. This includes the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) Complete Care plan and the "Generations" Medicare health plan.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona logo (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Ari...)

Health Choice Arizona members are a top priority for BCBSAZ, and the organization is not planning any significant changes to plan operations.

Health Choice Arizona will continue to provide quality health coverage to more than 200,000 AHCCCS members, and existing members will continue to have access to more than 17,000 healthcare professionals. Additionally, this acquisition will give BCBSAZ the foundation to improve the quality of life for more Arizona individuals and families.

"We are excited to expand our work with the State of Arizona to offer an AHCCCS plan," said Pam Kehaly, President and CEO of BCBSAZ. "Our mission is to support Arizonans in achieving their optimal health and, as part of this acquisition, we are able to engage more Arizonans with their healthcare needs."

The addition of Health Choice Arizona to the BCBSAZ family will enable the organization to support Arizonans across all spectrums of need. Members will have the ability to stay with BCBSAZ through group, individual, Medicare, and now Medicaid health plans.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs more than 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-acquires-steward-health-choice-arizona-300980734.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.01.20
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
2019: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht mit Plus ins neue Jahr -- US-Börsen auf Rekordjagd -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigten sich stark. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;