07.03.2020 02:28:00

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Expands Coverage for Coronavirus Testing

EAGAN, Minn., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), the state's leading health insurer, has announced immediate coverage updates in an effort to help prevent the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (PRNewsFoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN)

  • Blue Cross will cover the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19. With no cost to the member, Blue Cross will pay for the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic testing for fully insured employer, individual and Medicare members who meet CDC guidelines for testing. These members will not have any co-pay, co-insurance or deductible costs for the tests. Self-insured employers will have the flexibility to apply the same no-cost structure.
  • Blue Cross will waive all prior authorizations for diagnostic tests for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance if diagnosed with COVID-19.  Blue Cross will also make dedicated clinical staff available to address inquiries related to medical services, ensuring timeliness of responses.
  • Blue Cross will increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member's benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit.  Additionally, members will not be liable for the additional charges that stem from obtaining a non-preferred medication.
  • Blue Cross will expand access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines.  Given the nature of this epidemic, seeking in-person medical care may lead to further spreading of the virus. We will encourage the use of virtual care and also facilitate member access and use of nurse/provider hotlines.

Blue Cross remains vigilant and focused in our efforts to ensure we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our members and our associates. Timely information and updates can be found at bluecrossmn.com/coronavirus.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com), with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today as a health company: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. Blue Cross is a not-for-profit, taxable organization. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-minnesota-expands-coverage-for-coronavirus-testing-301019336.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;