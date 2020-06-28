Blue Chip Consulting Group Wins Top Workplace Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special edition published Sunday, June 28, The Cleveland Plain Dealer named Blue Chip Consulting Group as one of the top workplaces in Northeast Ohio. This marks the seventh straight year that Blue Chip has received the award.

Awards are based solely on employee feedback obtained through a third-party survey, administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures workplace health and employee satisfaction across 15 categories that are critical to organizational success.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.

The Top Workplaces award underscores the value that organizations, like Blue Chip, place on employee engagement and connectivity.

"To be recognized for our culture for seven years in a row is a true honor and a testament to our people," said Jim Peelman, CEO at Blue Chip. "We would not be the company we are today without our employees – they are the driving force behind our success. We are committed to supporting their growth and to cultivating a workplace environment that is challenging, rewarding, and engaging."

To learn more about the Top Workplaces award and see a full list of 2020 winners, visit Cleveland.com. To explore job opportunities at Blue Chip, visit bluechip-llc.com/careers.

About Blue Chip Consulting Group

Blue Chip is an award-winning technology consulting firm that leverages Microsoft products and services to help enterprise organizations advance business and transform the workplace. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Blue Chip has employees on the ground in over 26 cities across the United States. Learn more at www.bluechip-llc.com.

About Energage, LLC

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-chip-consulting-group-wins-top-workplace-award-for-seventh-consecutive-year-301069873.html

SOURCE Blue Chip Consulting Group