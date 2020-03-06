Blue Beyond Founder and CEO Cheryl Fields Tyler Honored with Great Place to Work® For All Leadership Award

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Beyond Consulting today announced that the company's Founder and CEO Cheryl Fields Tyler received a For All Leadership Award from Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. The winners were announced at the 3rd annual Leadership Awards Gala at the Four Seasons San Francisco on March 3.

Fields Tyler was recognized for her long-term dedication and commitment to the development of every employee, for connecting diverse people to a common purpose, practicing humility and empathy, adapting to uncertainty, and for fostering trusting relationships across the organization.

"When I founded Blue Beyond 13 years ago, my goal was to help build effective organizations where both the business and the people thrive, and in doing so, start a ripple effect that would positively impact our team, their lives and families, their communities, and our planet," said Fields Tyler. "We all deserve to work at places where we feel valued, trusted, and empowered, where we have the support we need to learn and grow, and where we have permission to be our whole, authentic selves. I'm honored to have the opportunity to help foster an environment where we're able to do that for each other and our clients every day."

In recognizing the honorees, Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush said, "The financial performance of these organizations and the industry-leading commitment to corporate responsibility provide strong evidence that when you create a great place to work for all, it is better for business, better for people, and better for the world."

The award recipients were selected from companies that appear on Fortune's annual lists of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, the 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, and the 150 Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For. The complete list of honorees is available here .

About Blue Beyond

Blue Beyond builds effective organizations where both the business and people thrive. The firm specializes in the people side of business — culture, talent management, employee engagement, communications, organizational effectiveness, leadership, and change management. Blue Beyond serves clients throughout North America, including global Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, universities, and small- and mid-sized firms. Founded in 2006, Blue Beyond is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with additional team members across the West Coast, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The company was ranked among the top 50 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE in 2017 and 2019, and named to FORTUNE's 2019 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Blue Beyond is a certified women-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit bluebeyondconsulting.com .

About the Great Place to Work For All Summit

The Great Place to Work For All Summit assembles executive leaders from Best Workplaces, including Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work-Certified organizations, and companies embarking on their workplace journey. Its mission is to share best practices for creating and championing high-trust cultures that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and uses those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make data-driven people decisions. Great Place to Work's unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually by Fortune. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read "A Great Place to Work for All ." Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

