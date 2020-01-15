Blu-ray Media and Players Industry Outlook to 2025 - 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos will Ensure Continued Relevance of Blu-ray Players and Media Despite Consumer Shift to OTT Streaming Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blu-ray Media and Players Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market insight covers the following:

Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints

Detailed unit shipment forecasts for the Blu-ray media and players market

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

The base year for the study is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global Blu-ray media and players market and outlines future implications.



The global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



Market Insights



Blu-ray technology vendors face significant challenges stemming from the continued momentum of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming - the fastest-growing segment of the home video market.

The seemingly inevitable consumer transition from physical disc to digital video content consumption via OTT services is negatively impacting the sales of Blu-ray players/media, dampening the latter's inherent value proposition as a digital distribution platform. Even as the industry tries to address these challenges through the introduction of 4K players and discs, the publisher expects the overall market to decline over the forecast period.



Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray players market are expected to decrease from 46.6 million in 2019 to 16.1 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -16.2%. Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray media market are also expected to decrease from 488.1 million in 2019 to 334.7 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -6.1%.



However, the growing affordability of Blu-ray players and discs, combined with advanced technologies such as 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos and user-friendly features including built-in Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, will make the format more appealing to a broader customer base. Blu-ray technology will therefore continue to be significant part of the home entertainment market.

Broadband speeds are still insufficient in many parts of developed countries (a trend that is even more pronounced in developing regions) and not reliable enough to provide a consistent 4K experience for the foreseeable future.



Key Issues Addressed

Will the market continue to decline at its present rate over the forecast period?

Where does Blu-ray technology currently stand? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors in this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?

What does the current competitive landscape look like? Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the revenue breakups by geographic regions ( North America / EMEA / Asia-Pacific / Latin America )? Which are the fastest-growing regions?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Introduction

Introduction

Digital Media Value Chain Coverage

Research Scope

Market Overview - Regions Covered

Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis

3. Drivers and Restraints - Blu-ray Media and Players Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Blu-ray Players Segment

Segment Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Market and Technology Trends

Pricing Trends

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition

5. Blu-ray Media Segment

Segment Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Market and Technology Trends

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Market Share

Market Share Discussion

Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Target Asia and CEE

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Home Entertainment

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

8. Appendix

List of Exhibits

