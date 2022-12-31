SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 13'924 -1.1%  Euro 0.9895 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'794 -1.5%  Gold 1'825 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'334 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
31.12.2022 01:15:00

BLRX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages BioLineRx Ltd. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BLRX

Bioline RX
0.59 USD 3.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential civil securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) resulting from allegations that BioLineRx may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BioLineRx securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8781 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 19, 2022, BioLineRx filed  a Form 6-K attaching its press release, which stated, it had "entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of 13,636,365 of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and warranted to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,636,365 ADSs, at a combined purchase price of $1.10 per ADS and associated warrant. Each ADS represents fifteen (15) ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share, of BioLineRx." The press release continued, stating, "[t]he gross proceeds from the offering … are expected to be $15 million. BioLineRx intends to use the net proceeds to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide in autologous stem cell mobilization for multiple myeloma patients and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and funding clinical trials…"

On this news, the price of BioLine's American Depositary Shares (ADS) fell 33% to close at $1.02 per ADS on September 19, 2022, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blrx-shareholder-alert-rosen-a-global-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-biolinerx-ltd-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--blrx-301711496.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

