18.10.2023 01:28:00

Bloomz to Showcase Innovative Parent-Teacher Communication App at SC EdTech 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the leading parent-teacher communication app, is thrilled to announce its participation as a vendor at the highly anticipated South Carolina EdTech conference, taking place from October 25th to 27th, 2023, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Bloomz at booth #620 to discover how the Bloomz app can transform their school or district.

Bloomz, the leading parent-teacher communication app, is thrilled to announce its participation as a vendor at the highly anticipated South Carolina EdTech Conference.

SC EdTech is a premier educational conference that offers a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and sharing insights on all facets of educational technology. With a wide array of workshops, presentations, influential speakers, exhibitors, and recognition events, SC EdTech promises a rewarding experience for educators seeking to enhance their teaching practices through technology.

As a proud participant, Bloomz will showcase its cutting-edge app designed to bridge the communication gap between parents, students, and teachers. Bloomz is the gold-standard communication app for admins, teachers, and students. The app connects the teachers to the students and the teachers with the parents. Bloomz is designed to be a time saver for administrators, a valuable tool for teachers, and increases engagement among both students AND parents. Improved engagement results in higher attendance and student performance.

Furthermore, Bloomz is excited to announce that its Head of Sales, Paul Heckathorn, will present an hour-long speech entitled "Understanding PBIS Behavior Management." This presentation will delve into the depths of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and provide educators with a comprehensive guide on implementing this effective behavior management approach in schools. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge to help create a positive and inclusive learning environment for their students.

"We are thrilled to participate in SC EdTech 2023 and showcase how Bloomz can revolutionize parent-teacher communication," said Paul Heckathorn, Head of Sales at Bloomz. "Our team is dedicated to empowering educators by providing them with a powerful tool that streamlines communication, improves engagement, and ultimately enhances student success. We look forward to meeting educators and sharing our expertise."

In addition to the wealth of knowledge and inspiration offered, Bloomz will give exclusive shirts and thumb drives to visitors who stop by their booth. Attendees are encouraged to use this opportunity to connect with the Bloomz team and experience the app firsthand.

To learn more about Bloomz, visit booth #620 at SC EdTech or their website at www.bloomz.com. For more information about SC EdTech 2023, please visit https://edtech.scaet.org/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomz-to-showcase-innovative-parent-teacher-communication-app-at-sc-edtech-2023-301959782.html

SOURCE Bloomz Inc

