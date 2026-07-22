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22.07.2026 09:55:07

Bloomsbury Publishing Among Beneficiaries Of $1.5 Bln Anthropic AI Settlement

(RTTNews) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY.L), the publishing company, Wednesday said the U.S. District Court has approved the settlement of $1.5 billion class action of Bartz et al vs. Anthropic where Anthropic trained its AI models on content it had not purchased.

The publishing company confirmed that it is one of the beneficiaries of the settlement and will receive the settlement spread over several payments estimated to start in the second half of the financial year.

"The Court has listed 14,087 Bloomsbury titles as within the settlement and the proposed settlement is for about $3,000 for each work (less attorney fees and other expenses) to be divided equally between the author and the publisher.", the company said in a statement.

Currently, shares of the company are trading at 651.60 pence, up 1.50% on the London Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
06:03 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Schlusskurs auf Tageshoch
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’849.02 19.94 SY7BHU
Short 15’149.21 13.97 S6BA1U
Short 15’724.55 8.91 SGHB8U
SMI-Kurs: 14’300.07 22.07.2026 09:48:38
Long 13’704.14 20.00 S2B93U
Long 13’396.41 13.97 SHB7NU
Long 12’806.37 8.91 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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