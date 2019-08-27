Bloomington, Indiana Toyota Dealership Offers Last Chance to Save on New Models

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Any time there is an exciting sales event, drivers often ramp up their car buying search to take advantage of the great deals available. After the summer sales events, Royal South Toyota is reminding customers that this is their last chance to shop the Toyota National Clearance Event at their dealership, as the offers end after Sept. 3, 2019.

During the National Clearance Event at Royal South Toyota, drivers can take home popular models such as the 2019 Toyota Camry and the new 2020 Toyota Corolla LE with great offers. In fact, people can get up to $1,000 customer cash back on the 2019 Camry, as well as lease the new 2020 Corolla LE for $189 per month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing.

Top-selling SUVs such as the RAV4 and Highlander are also a part of the National Clearance Event. Car shoppers can lease the 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for $219 per month for 36 months with $2,699 due at signing, or even finance the 2019 Toyota Highlander with as low as 0% APR for a 60-month loan term.

Royal South Toyota is a full-service car dealership serving the Bloomington and surrounding areas that specializes in both new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles. Those interested in shopping the Toyota National Clearance Event can contact the dealership at http://www.royalsouthtoyota.com or by dialing 833-229-7042 to get more information about the various offers.

SOURCE Royal South Toyota