SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
21.11.2020 04:30:00

BloombergSen Inc. Files Early Warning Report on Form 62-103F2 in Respect of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BloombergSen Inc. (the "Filer") announced today that it has filed an early warning report on Form 62-103F2 in respect of its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, common shares in the capital of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (the "Issuer"). This news release is being issued, and the early warning report has been filed, in connection with the Filer no longer intending to file alternative monthly reports pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Filer exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 7,631,156 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.85% of the current issued and outstanding common shares. Jonathan Bloomberg, Sanjay Sen and Lawrence Bloomberg, who are principals of the Filer, and their spouses may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert with the Filer. 61,690 common shares, representing approximately 0.11% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by principals of the Filer who act jointly with the Filer in connection with the control or direction over the above common shares. 7,569,466 common shares, representing approximately 13.74% of the outstanding common shares, are owned by the BloombergSen Partners Fund, the BloombergSen Master Fund LP, and are under the control or direction of the Filer and its joint actors.

Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, the Filer's financial position and investment strategy, the price levels of the common shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Filer may take such actions with respect to its investment in the Issuer as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, engaging in communications with management and the board of directors, engaging in discussions with, or solicitations to, shareholders of the Issuer or other third parties about the Issuer and the Filer's investment, including potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, making recommendations or proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to the capitalization, ownership structure, board structure (including board composition), or suggestions for improving the Issuer's financial and/or operational performance, purchasing additional common shares, selling some or all of its common shares, engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the common shares, including swaps and other derivative instruments, or changing its intention with respect to the foregoing.

A copy of the early warning report is available under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Sarah Shin at 416-594-9090. The Filer's head office is located at 77 King Street West, Suite 4220, TD North Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1H1.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GC" and its head office is located at 39 Wynford Drive, North York, Ontario, Canada, M3C 3K5.

SOURCE BloombergSen Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re sieht sich trotz Corona auf Wachstumskurs - Aktie gewinnt
ARYZTA-Aktie springt fast zweistellig hoch: Elliott soll 794 Millionen für ARYZTA bieten
Ascom-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Ascom schliesst Konsortialkredit mit Schweizer Banken ab
u-blox-Aktie fällt nach Übernahmeangebot: u-blox bietet für britische Telit Communications
SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück - Aktie steigt zweistellig
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Nestlé will vom Homeoffice-Trend profitieren - Aktie leichter
Drittes Quartal 2020: So sieht Carl Icahns Portfolio aus
Swisscom-Aktie leicht im Plus: Panne legt Swisscom-Telefone vom Fest- ins Mobilnetz lahm

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit