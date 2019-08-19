19.08.2019 03:00:00

BloombergNEF Awards Sungrow a 100% Bankability Rating

HEFEI, China, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that it was rated "100% bankable" by BloombergNEF among  inverter firms in its latest survey, demonstrating that projects using Sungrow inverters are more likely to obtain non-recourse debt financing from banks compared to other competitors.

The BloombergNEF bankability survey asked banks, developers and technical due diligence firms, which brands out of 17 inverter manufacturers they considered bankable. BloombergNEF is recognized by numerous international financial institutions as among the most credible third-party renewable energy research hubs, asked about bankability for inverters for the first time. Sungrow is one of the few inverter companies to be ranked as 100% bankable.

The survey highlights the creditworthiness and reliability of partnering with Sungrow considering comprehensive dimensions of evaluation, in particular, long-term warranties and insurance, local support and superior product quality. Notably, Sungrow has an industry-leading testing center certified by all major international certification bodies including TÜV Rheinland, TÜV SÜD, CSA, UL and CNAS. Sungrow inverters have passed over one thousand independent quality and reliability tests, a feat unmatched by the majority of inverter manufacturers.

"We are proud of being the preferred brand for customers, partners and financial organizations," said Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow. "Sungrow is providing state-of-the-art products with continued efforts on R&D. And we are establishing ourselves as the comprehensive service platform with a footprint across six continents."

Notably, the currently released H1 financial report of Sungrow shows 14.56% year on year growth in revenue, indicating the Company's robust drive to sustainable economy. The Company's expansion internationally is particularly significant, now holding leading market positions in the Americas, Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961956/BloombergNEF_inverter_firms_bankability_survey_2019.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Anzeichen für Rezession? Analysten gehen von weiteren Zinsschritten aus
Deshalb zieht der Eurokurs zum Franken leicht an - stabil zum Dollar
Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Trump: Apple wird "riesige Summen" in den USA investieren
Meyer-Burger-VRP stärkt Management den Rücken
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken
Ausblick: Basilea Pharmaceutica gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB