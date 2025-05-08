Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’062 -0.4%  SPI 16’495 -0.2%  Dow 41’368 0.6%  DAX 23’353 1.0%  Euro 0.9334 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’289 1.1%  Gold 3’306 -1.8%  Bitcoin 85’494 6.9%  Dollar 0.8313 1.0%  Öl 63.3 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Golden Cross erklärt: So nutzen Trader das bullishe Signal gewinnbringend
Pepperstone-Startege warnt: Anleger blenden Risiken aus - getrieben von "Hopium"
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Einstiegschance oder überbewertet?
Rekordpreise für Gold beflügeln Goldminen-Fonds
Apple-Event voraus: Welche Ankündigungen für iPhone & Co. Nutzer von der WWDC 2025 erwarten dürfen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.05.2025 01:02:02

Bloom Energy Swaps $113 Mln In 2025 Notes For New 2029 Green Convertible Notes

Bloom Energy
14.22 CHF 5.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Thursday announced that it entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements on May 7, 2025, with holders of its 2.50% green convertible senior notes due 2025.

Under these agreements, approximately $112.8 million of the 2025 notes will be exchanged for around $115.7 million of newly issued 3.00% green convertible senior notes due 2029. The exchange is expected to settle around May 13, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Following the transaction, only about $2.2 million of the 2025 notes will remain outstanding, while the total outstanding 2029 notes will rise to approximately $518.2 million, which includes those previously issued in May 2024. Bloom Energy will not receive cash from this issuance.

The 2029 notes will be unsecured senior debt, accruing 3.00% interest annually, payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1, and maturing on June 1, 2029. Noteholders may convert them early only under certain conditions, and freely after March 1, 2029, until two trading days before maturity. Conversion can result in cash, stock, or a combination, at Bloom's discretion. The initial conversion rate is 47.9795 shares per $1,000, equating to roughly $20.84 per share, subject to adjustments. In specific scenarios like a "make-whole fundamental change," Bloom will temporarily increase the conversion rate.

Beginning June 7, 2027, Bloom may redeem the 2029 notes for cash under specific conditions, including if the stock price exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a set period. Any redemption triggers a conversion window, which also qualifies as a "make-whole fundamental change."

If a broader "fundamental change" occurs, holders may require Bloom to repurchase their notes for cash at face value plus accrued interest.

The exchanged notes and any Class A common stock issued upon conversion are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and will only be offered or sold under applicable exemptions. This announcement does not constitute a sale offer in any jurisdiction where such activity is prohibited.

Thursday, BE closed at $17.24, up 4.30%, and is currently trading at $17.20 in after-hours, down 0.23% on the NYSE.