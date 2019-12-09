Blood Warmers Market Size Worth $1.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood warmers market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of road accidents, gunshot wounds, mishaps, and other injuries is expected to drive the growth. In addition, increasing demand for Blood/IV warmers from various nontraditional end-use sectors operating in extreme temperature environment, such as military forces, rescue services, and ambulatory is also expected to propel the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, portable blood/IV warming systems is expected to grow in the forthcoming years owing to increasing demand from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors, and increasing incidence of road accidents and mishaps

Although hospitals/clinics were observed as the largest market on the basis of end use, the rescue forces and ambulatory services segment is expected to witness respectable growth during the forecast period to address the critical requirement and growing demand in remote and extreme conditions that these segments operate in

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to rising number of surgeries, presence of huge population demography, and increasing quality of healthcare demanded by patients

The players profiled in blood/IV warmers market are Stryker, Belmont Medical, Kimberly-Clark, 3M , Mennen Medical, and Smiths Medical

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Blood/IV Warmers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product type (Portable, Non-portable), By End Use (Hospitals/Clinic, Defense Forces, Rescue Forces), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-iv-warmers-market

Growing number of road accidents is among the top factors driving the demand for Blood/IV warmers. Road mishaps is the 8th leading cause of death of individuals across all ages, with a significant percent of fatalities among victims occurring due to severe blood loss. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, approximately 1.35 million individuals die in road accidents every year. Ambulatory and emergency paramedic services, therefore, need to provide blood/IV fluids to patients at such remote and extreme conditions. Since IV solutions and blood are stored in lower temperatures to preserve their potency, directly introducing them to patient can cause induced hypothermia. With added risk of hypothermia as a result of blood loss, stored blood is initially heated to body temperature before infusion into patient. In developed countries, ambulatory services have advanced portable blood/IV warmers that help stabilize a patient in emergency situations. In developing nations, due to the higher cost of portable blood/IV warmers, the risk of fatality due to hypothermia or blood loss is higher as non-portable blood/IV warmers are generally hospital based.

Blood/IV warmers are also required by search and rescue forces, as they deal with numerous victims of natural calamities and mishaps that often occur in the remotest or most extreme environments. With a recent surge of observed natural calamities and migration of individuals to newer territories, the need to maintain and equip rescue forces with latest and best medical devices has become a critical requirement from a nation's perspective. This is reason why the demand of blood/IV warmer devices has observed a growth among rescue forces in the international market.

Growth of surgical procedures worldwide has also led to the rise in demand for both portable and non-portable blood/IV warmer devices. These devices help surgeons to maintain a patient's body temperature at optimum levels and prevent the risk of hypothermia at the surgery table. In hospital setting, non-portable blood/IV warmer devices are used often as they can heat a greater volume of blood or IV solutions in addition to being more affordable and easier to maintain.

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood/IV warmers market based on product type, end use, and region:

Blood/IV Warmers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Portable Blood/IV fluid warmers



Non Portable Blood-IV Warmers

Blood/IV Warmers End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals/Clinic



Ambulatory Services



Defense Forces



Rescue Forces

Blood/IV Warmers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

