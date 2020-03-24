24.03.2020 15:08:00

BlockchainArmy Founder President Erol User is Determined: BlockchainArmy Will Change World Trade

PARIS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A container from Shanghai to Berlin takes less than 2 weeks to arrive via rail, to pay for it can take a month in the banking system. Amazon delivers packages same day, something no bank can do with an international electronic wire transfer. Cross-border payments costs have also increased two-fold since Multinationals moved out of commercial banking and set up their own banks post Lehman Brothers. Banks also drastically reduced their international trade facilitation and lending to SMEs, as Basel III rules forced banks to place higher risk capital against such risky business.

Proponents of crypto currencies, long promised Bitcoin will solve these payment problems with its 10-minute transaction settlement time frame (when not overloaded). Bitcoin is not the only currency in the world(that will be too much centralization), and hardly accepted at any retail establishments. Bitcoin transactions are often against some national fiat currency, which often take much longer to settle than wire transfers and carry significant volatility risk.. Most crypto exchanges do not even offer crypto currency pairs against national fiat currencies.

Solving cross-currency payments, whether the payment is to invest in digital assets or for international trade, will drastically grow international trade, especially in Emerging Markets. There are many components in international payments, and possible solutions need to address them all at the same time: currency conversion(FX), credit, transaction guarantee, correspondent banking, settlement.

One company stands out in its ambition to address all these challenges to make cross-currency transactions fast and convenient for any type of client. BlockchainArmy is marrying low-latency FX matching technology, blockchain settlement, regulatory licenses, solid banking relationships, and aggressively expanding business model to create the solution individuals and SMEs have been craving: trade digital currencies and send/receive payments just like Whatsapp messages. BlockchainArmy has developed a solution for every component of cross-border payments. Blockchain settlement is the foundation on which all other technologies build upon. BlockchainArmy takes a further step and digitizes national fiat currencies to enable trade between any two currencies. This is creating unprecedented trade opportunities between Europe and Asia, where the majority of currencies are non-deliverable. Currently, a Turkish company has to buy US dollars with their Turkish lira, in order to pay their Chinese counterpart, who needs Chinese renminbi. In BlockchainArmy world, the Turkish company will purchase directly digital renminbi with Turkish lira and send the Chinese renminbi to their partner all within seconds.

In Emerging Markets, where bank fees on such transactions are double digits percent, eliminating steps in the current process mean billions in savings. Purchase of any digital token can be done with national fiat tokens, not just with bitcoin, the way it is now.

Defining what the challenges to such an ambitious undertaking would be, BlockchainArmy Founder President Erol User added, "The day only has 24 hours and we often need more hours, to address the great client demand in cross border payments. Interestingly, regulatory licenses, have been an accelerator for us, unlike what popular believes are. The next step of client onboarding could also be a major challenge, because of the roaring demand for BlockchainArmy service.

"China is building the One Belt One Road, BlockchainArmy is building the payment infrastructure to support it."

To know more about BlockchainArmy, please visit: https://blockchainarmy.com/

Media contact:

erol@blockchainarmy.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137122/Erol_User_BlockchainArmy.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Crossen der 10-Tage-Linie auf der Agenda
10:13
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
07:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fällt die 2’200 Punkte-Marke? / Novartis – Neue Abwärtswelle?
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Erholung an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Erholung an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpfen am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung. Der deutsche Leitindex ließ schon mit dem Handelsstart die wichtige 9'000-Zähler-Marke hinter sich und bleibt auch weiterhin in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Börsen geht es aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB