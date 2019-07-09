09.07.2019 11:44:00

Blockchain Platform FLETA confirmed S.Korea's exchange Bitsonic as its Validator

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A blockchain platform FLETA announced that Bitsonic, an influential crypto exchange based in South Korea, joins the FLETA's Validator network.

Validator of FLETA blockchain is an operator of Hyper Formulator, a high-performance mining node of FLETA blockchain. Validators play a pivotal role in FLETA blockchain; they enhance the credibility and stability of FLETA blockchain and build solid the FLETA governance for sustainable development of its ecosystem. Considering the significant roles of Validator, FLETA is focusing on inviting trustworthy corporations that are committed to cultivating the FLETA's ecosystem together. Confirmed Validators so far include GDAC and Cosmostation, one of the top Validators of Cosmos(ATOM). Also, the other participating Validators are Glosfer, the first generation Korean blockchain company; Like Lion, a educational organisation specialised in computer programming; and For Our, the accelerator of the Oasis City project.

Bitsonic is a cryptocurrency exchange established by Skoop Media. Skoop Media is a leading mobile application company; their product includes Baedal Minjok (the most popular food delivery app in Korea), SOCAR (the largest car sharing app in South Korea), Memebox (an online shopping application for beauty products), and Naver Webtoon (A webcomic application managed by the largest Korean search portal Naver). With the know-how and ideas of Jinwook Shin the CEO of Bitsonic and acclaimed computer developer, the exchange has been grown steadily since its foundation in 2018. It is especially well-known for its strategy sharing its commission revenue with customers; this business strategy was implemented in Korea for the first time in this scene. As Bitsonic participates in the FLETA network as Validator, FLETA's Validator line-up is expected to become more solid.

FLETA is a blockchain platform whose goal is accelerating the commercialization of blockchain. FLETA has developed outstanding blockchain technologies like Independent multi-chain Structure, Block Redesign, and its own consensus algorithm PoF (Proof-of-Formulation). With its technologies, it aims to solve problems that existing platforms have such as slow speeds, scalability limitation, and excessive fees. Moreover, to enhance its interoperability and offer FLETA service to more projects, FLETA developed Gateway technology. It is a technology that allows projects issuing their tokens through other mainnets such as Ethereum, Tron, or EOS to maintain their original mainnet while using FLETA service chain. FLETA successfully opened beta testnet in March 2018, and in the upcoming August, it plans to launch its mainnet. Use cases utilizing FLETA's technology will also be publicised this year.

About FLETA
FLETA is a public blockchain platform with technology and business support services to blockchain projects. Dedicated to cultivating the most developer-friendly environment with more scalable, efficient and cost-effective, FLETA aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Its core technology includes Independent Multi-chain structure, Block Redesign, LEVEL Tree validation, parallel sharding, and its own consensus algorithm Proof-of-Formulation (PoF). Additionally, FLETA enhances interoperability through the Gateway by enabling projects which are built on other mainnets and issuing their tokens through other mainnets to provide their service on FLETA service chain while maintaining their mainnets.

For updates, visit:
https://fleta.io
https://twitter.com/fletachain
https://medium.com/fleta-first-chain
https://t.me/FLETAofficialGroup

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190709/2519310-1

SOURCE FLETA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
DAX-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 12.420
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Fixer Coupon und Partizipation am Goldpreis
08:45
SMI hält Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke
06:19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – An der runden 3.000er-Marke gescheitert / Credit Suisse – Käufer unter Zugzwang
08.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:18
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkische Lira bricht nach Entlassung von Notenbank-Chef ein
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Dow gibt letztlich nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
Boeing-Aktie schwach: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus
SMI im Minus -- BASF-Gewinnwarnung belastet DAX -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Wisekey-Aktie fest: Wisekey startet Aktienrückkauf über 10 Prozent der Aktien
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- BASF-Gewinnwarnung belastet DAX -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls Verluste. In Asien gab es keine eindeutige Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB