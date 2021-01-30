Blockchain Banking Platform Quantocoin Announces IEO and Utility Token Listing on Exchanges

GIBRALTAR, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantocoin is a blockchain bank that will offer all the benefits of a traditional bank but without any of the drawbacks. The company is launching its native Utility token on leading exchange LAToken, after the final round of its IEO is complete. The QTCT token sale is staggered over 3 rounds, with the first round now extended until the 7th of February, and the last round finishing on March 30th, 2021.

What is Quantocoin?

Quantocoin is a blockchain bank focused on offering a solution to mainstream banking problems, whilst still offering all of the benefits associated with traditional banks. The Quantocoin blockchain banking platform and mobile app are set to launch in Q2 2021. Both will utilize blockchain smart contracts to do away with slow transaction times and high processing fees but still provide traditional offerings such as fraud security, and new technologies like Bio-ID verification.

A Blockchain Bank Of The Future

Quantocoin will offer faster transaction times, less administration requirements and a lower cost than traditional banks. Quantocoin is also focused on security and has streamlined traditional AML and compliance procedures using fast, secure and more affordable blockchain technology.

In striving to blend all of the best aspects of traditional banking with the benefits of blockchain, QTC will offer a broad range of features. Quantocoin will provide great banking features such as Insurance protection, Credit, Payment Deferral, Remittances, and Unlimited international transfers, all of which will greatly benefit global businesses.

Individuals and blockchain enthusiasts will benefit equally though, with evolved features like spending cashback, (up to 30%) Crypto and fiat currency exchange and advanced asset management. Users will be able to receive funds, send money, make payments and even trade, all with cryptocurrency and fiat. The platform will also offer reward and loyalty programs to benefit loyal users.

The Quantocoin mission is to become the bank of the future, by offering the security, stability and other options offered by traditional banks but without the delays, paperwork and high costs. Quantocoin will be integrated into the Quantopay platform in Q2, 2021.

What is Quantopay?

Quantopay is a one-stop fintech solution into which the Quantocoin blockchain application will be integrated. Quantopay offers users a very competitive fee structure and savings on transfers/online shopping when using the payment card at any ATM in the world. Cashback and other offers will also be available for users of the new Visa card, which also launches in Q2, 2021.

Quantocoin Ambassadors

Quantocoin was an early pioneer for blockchain technology, and made history in 2018 when it purchased a 25% ownership of Italian Serie C football club Rimini FC 1912 with cryptocurrency.

Quantocoin has deep roots in the footballing world through selected famous soccer legends, affiliated loyally to us for over three years. Quantocoin is also a pioneer for using blockchain smart contracts to tackle corruption in football.

Quantocoin co-founder Victor Pablo Dana stated:

"At Quantocoin we were early adopters of blockchain technology, using smart contracts in the sports industry to avoid hidden commissions and to bring transparency. We were also an early pioneer of offering partial wages in cryptocurrency and one of the first to acquire a sports team with crypto."

IEO on LAToken

Following the successful ICO in 2018 and the past three years technical developments of the QuantoPay and Quantocoin platforms. The company are proud to announce the QTCT Utility token IEO on LAToken exchange. Quantocoin also plans to have its token listed on various other leading exchanges throughout 2021 and beyond.

The IEO is running from January 15th to March 30th, 2021 and offers participants the chance to invest in the innovative projects development and secure QTCT tokens before they become listed on more exchanges later in 2021.

IEO Details

Token: Quantocoin (QTCt)

Price: 1QTC = 22 USD, (round 1) 33 USD, (round 2) 44 USD (round 3)

Max token supply: 65,000,000

Soft Cap: 5,000,000 USD

Hard Cap: 45,000,000 USD

No of tokens for sale: 20,000,000

Start & Finish date: January 15th, 2021 - March 30, 2021

Currencies: USDT, EURO, BTC, ETH

The first round of the IEO has been extended for 1 week and will not finish on the 30th of January but the 7th of February, giving participants a whole extra week to but QCTC at the cheapest rate of $22 USD. Join the ongoing Initial QTCT token IEO on LAToken exchange to be part of a future with low fees, seamless transactions, smart contract-backed security and other great benefits.

Learn more about Quantocoin - www.quantocoin.io

Participate in the QTCT IEO - https://latoken.com/ieo/QTCT

Learn more about out Quantopay - https://quantopay.com

Follow Quantocoin on Twitter - https://twitter.com/quantocoin

Find Quantocoin on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/qtcdto

Meet the team on Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/quantocoin

Join the Quantocoin Telegram - https://t.me/QTCcoin

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Bitcoin PR Buzz Press Monitoring

Contact Email: press@bitcoinprbuzz.com

Quantocoin is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-banking-platform-quantocoin-announces-ieo-and-utility-token-listing-on-exchanges-301218434.html

SOURCE Quantocoin