03.07.2019 23:45:00

Blockchain Adoption in the Agri-Food Industry, 2019 - BC Start-ups Expected to Disrupt the Agri-Food Industry

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain - Adoption in Agri-Food Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After proving its mettle in the cryptocurrency world, Blockchain (BC), a distributed open ledger technology, has started disrupting other industries such as healthcare, automotive, BFSI, transportation, etc. In the agri-food industry, where the supply chain is a vital part of the industry, BC-based solutions facilitate trust and acceptability.

The outbreak of food-borne illnesses, food frauds and mishandling of produce, has only added to the need for developing track and trace solutions, available with a BC-enabled solution.

Over the years, BC technology has grown and has had a positive influence on the agri-food industry. This trend can only be expected to strengthen over time.

BC solutions for the agri-food industry range from managing food wastes to cost reduction. It has also addressed solutions for crop insurance, fair-trade practices, and established direct contact between consumers and producers.

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the adoption of BC technology in the agri-food industry and highlights the major trends and opportunities across the ecosystem.

Blockchain Impact & Adoption Trend Analysis

This section of the report identifies the segments of the agri-food industry from the perspective of BC technology. This includes a summary of the structure and ecosystem, foundational elements, types of BC and their uses, and a detailed analysis of the impact of this technology on the agri-food industry as a whole.

The section also provides a detailed analysis of the various use cases and applications of BC in agri-food, its benefits, implementation challenges, and the expected timeline for its adoption in agri-food. Moreover, it highlights the future business models and opportunities that are anticipated to arise from the adoption of BC.

Competitive Analysis

This section lists the top startups and technology companies that are making their mark in the industry. Some of the top companies that are focused on agri-food services through BC-enabled agri-food solutions - track and trace, commodity trading and marketplace, asset management, insurance management, etc. - have been profiled in detail. The section also addresses and provides answers to questions pertaining to product offerings and technologies, key developments, funding activities, and an outlook that will define the future of BC in the agri-food industry.

Some of the top technology companies included and profiled in the report are IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Accenture, and AWS. Some of the startups profiled include AgriDigital, WorldCover, Foodlogiq, Indigo Agriculture, and Provenance.

Key Topics Covered

1. Agri-Food Industry - An Overview
1.1. Food & Agriculture - Global Growth
1.2. Agri-Food Industry - Agri-Food Segment Analysis
1.3. Agri-Food Industry - Value Chain Analysis

2. Introduction
2.1. Blockchain (BC) and how it works
2.1.1. Agri-Food Industry - Adoption
2.1.2. Agri-Food Industry - Impact

3. BC Impact
3.1. Stimulating the Agri-Food Industry - Building the 'Blocks' with BC
3.2. How BC will Transform the Agri-Food Industry?

4. BC-Agri-Food Industry: Key enablers and challenges
4.1. Challenges: BC-enabled Agri-Food Industry
4.2. Enablers BC-enabled Agri-Food Industry
4.2.1. Supply-side (Government Traction and Regulatory Push for Food Safety and Transparency)
4.2.2. Supply-side (Innovation and Differentiation (Track & Traceability))
4.2.3. Supply-side (Rising Uncertainty)
4.2.4. Demand Side (Changing Consumer Preferences)
4.2.5. Demand Side (Digitization and IT Penetration)

5. Adoption of BC in the Agri-Food industry
5.1. BC-enabled Agri-Food: Value Chain Analysis
5.2. BC-enabled Agri-Food: Value Chain Key Stakeholders
5.3. BC Global Use Cases
5.4. BC-enabled Agri-Food - Adoption across Value Chain
5.5. How is BC being Accepted in the Industry?
5.5.1. Overview of Business Models and Ecosystems that are Emerging
5.5.1.1. Agriculture/Primary Producer
5.5.1.2. Manufacturing/Processing
5.5.1.3. Traders/Distributor/Retailers
5.6. BC Impact: Agri-Food Industry Segment-wise (Technology Adoption Roadmap & Projections)

6. Agri-Food industry - Front runners' strategy
6.1. How the Industry Is Adopting BC through Front Runners?
6.2. Phase-wise BC Adoption in the Agri-Food Industry
6.3. Front Runners Success Story

7. Startups Story - Regional Adoption & Investment Scenario
7.1. Startups to Write Regional Stories in BC Adoption
7.2. How BC Startups are Venturing into the Industry?
7.2.1. Startups Investment Routes: ICO
7.2.2. Startups Investment Routes: Non-ICO

8. Start-ups' ecosystem
8.1. BC start-ups expected to disrupt Agri-Food industry
8.2. AgriDigital
8.3. FoodLogiQ
8.4. Indigo Agriculture
8.5. Provenance
8.6. Viant
8.7. TE-Food
8.8. Ripe.io
8.9. Bext360
8.10. WorldCover
8.11. Sofocle Technologies
8.12. ChainTrade
8.13. BlockSyte
8.14. Komgo
8.15. Ambrosus
8.16. Etherisc
8.17. OriginTrail

9. Key Innovators
9.1. IBM
9.2. AWS
9.3. SAP
9.4. Microsoft
9.5. Accenture
9.6. Intel
9.7. Alibaba

10. Conclusion and Future Roadmap
10.1. Conclusion: An Overview of Current Scenario
10.2. BC-enabled Agri-Food - The future lies here: BC Stake Holder Value Creation
10.3. BC-enabled Agri-Food - The future lies here: BC Stake Holder Value Creation - Stakeholder empowerment & industry consolidation
10.4. IP Approach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o0prt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-adoption-in-the-agri-food-industry-2019---bc-start-ups-expected-to-disrupt-the-agri-food-industry-300879993.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.07.19
Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
03.07.19
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
03.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
03.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB