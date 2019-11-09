BlockCerts.com and NextHash Announce Interoperability Partnership To Provide Industry-Leading Token Based Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlockCerts Blockchain and NextHash – Nexinter Exchange have announced a blockchain interoperability partnership that will enable token-based businesses to list and exchange across both platforms. This will include token offerings, smart contracts, business and enterprise capital, and authenticated work—from KYC to collaboration. The partnership represents a powerful advancement in blockchain utility token listing for all businesses.

Firms will now be able to create, list, and operate their tokenized blockchain businesses using the Nexinter Exchange, where they can list and trade their Tokenized models, validate and authenticate customers across jurisdictions, and use BlockCerts tools and services on BlockCerts.com Blockchain. They will also be able to validate utility token offerings, tokens, and authenticated blockchain services across any blockchain using the Nexinter platform for listing and the BlockCerts blockchain for complete KYC and utility Token compliance.

The BlockCerts.com engine will integrate across Nexinter to drive compliance and security into local wallets. It will be available on mobile and desktop for every operating system.

"The partnership with BlockCerts Blockchain allows us to ensure that only authenticated business models and authorized traders and investors are interacting on the Nexinter platform. We are committed to meeting evolving regulatory frameworks around the world, and with our exchange's unique models, coupled with BlockCerts' powerful Blockchain-based FinTech tools such as KYC and AML, we have created an exceptional new environment to model the future of token offerings, operations, and capital formation," announced Daniele Mensi, CEO of NextHash and Nexinter Exchange.

"Businesses and users will be able to use blockchain to run their businesses with 100% confidence and security, by holding their own private keys, authenticating their identity and transactions, and de-identifying at their discretion. This is in line with regulations like GDPR, as well as emerging blockchain compliance models around the world," remarked Tim Vasko, Founder and CEO of BlockCerts.com.

Added Vasko, "NextHash and Nexinter have created an amazing approach to capital formation through Utility Token, emerging Security Token, and IEO listings, and in a solid, compliant format for a new level of capital access and formation for business. We are thrilled to work with NextHash to create industry-leading blockchain-powered business models and smart contracts."

BlockCerts Blockchain has developed advanced business solutions for 'out of the box' utility and rapid deployment of tokenized business models. The first blockchain-based BlockCerts Marketplace will be released at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival on November 11, 2019.

NextHash has created Nexinter, advanced trading for compliance assured Token offerings, to drive new capital markets, capital access, and investor assurances for legitimate investments in business models that deploy blockchain technology.

