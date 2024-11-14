Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Metro Bank Holdings Aktie [Valor: 126008538 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479]
14.11.2024 13:44:01

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Metro Bank Holdings
0.93 GBP -3.16%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return

14-Nov-2024 / 12:44 GMT/BST

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

14 November 2024

Name of applicant

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Name of scheme

Long Term Incentive Plan – 2021

Period of return

From

14 May 2024

 

To

14 November 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

3,159,812

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

17,489

 

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,142,323

 

Name of contact

Clare Gilligan

Telephone number of contact

+44 (0) 2034028385 

 

Name of applicant

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Name of scheme

Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016

Period of return

From

14 May 2024

To

14 November 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

7,262,640

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

113,372

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,149,268

 

Name of contact

Clare Gilligan

Telephone number of contact

+44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2024.

Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over £10bn in commercial lending.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that’s through its network of 75 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank is a multi award winning organisation.  The Bank has also been awarded “Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year”, 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the “Inclusive Culture Initiative Award” in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award” and “Leader of the Year Award 2023” at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, “Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK” from Elite Women 2023, “Diversity Lead of the Year”, 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards,, “Best Business Credit Card”, Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, Best Business Credit Card”, 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 359227
EQS News ID: 2030411

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030411&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

