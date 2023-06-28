|
28.06.2023 10:28:17
Block listing Interim Review
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|253921
|EQS News ID:
|1667499
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
