Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
28.06.2023 10:28:17

Block listing Interim Review

Britvic
8.57 GBP 0.12%
Britvic plc (BVIC)

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Block listing Interim Review

28-Jun-2023 / 09:28 GMT/BST

BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

To:

The Financial Conduct Authority

 

Date:

28 June 2023

 

 

 

1.

Name of applicant:

LEI:

Britvic plc

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

  

2.

Name of Scheme:

Executive Share Option Plan

  

3.

Period of Return:

From:  28 December 2022

To:      28 June 2023

  

4.

Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:

   2,738,069

5.

Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return):

  0

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:

0

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,738,069

8.

Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission:

 

5,000,000

Ordinary shares of 20p each

15 December 2008

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

258,135,531          

Name of Contact / Signed by:

Judith Moore, Company Secretary   

For and on behalf of Britvic plc

Address of Contact:

Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4TZ

Telephone Number:

+44 (0)788 761 2299
           

 

 

 

 


ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 253921
EQS News ID: 1667499

 
