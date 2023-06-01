Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
01.06.2023 12:07:12

Block listing Interim Review

OSB Group
5.02 GBP 1.52%
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 31 May 2023

 

Name of applicant:OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 December 2022To:31 May 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 728,494 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 662,306 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 581,701 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 100,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 625,388 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 449,363 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 493,324 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 603,106 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 312,943 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,088,377 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

 

Name of contact:Jason Elphick
Telephone number of contact:01634 848 944
   

 


