|
01.06.2023 12:07:12
Block listing Interim Review
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|125933219
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG / VAT Group
|125934649
|53.00 %
|18.00 %
|First Solar Inc. / Solaredge Technologies Inc
|127304126
|50.00 %
|15.50 %
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 31 May 2023
|Name of applicant:
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Name of schemes:
|
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 December 2022
|To:
|31 May 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
|Name of contact:
|Jason Elphick
|Telephone number of contact:
|01634 848 944
Werbung