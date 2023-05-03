|
03.05.2023 08:43:00
Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 May 2023
|1.
|Name of applicant:
|Irish Continental Group plc
|2.
|Name of scheme:
|ICG Share Option Plans
|3.
|Period of return:
|From: 14 October 2022 to 13 April 2023
|4.
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|4,981,845 ICG Units
|5.
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|6.
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
|52,086 ICG Units
|7.
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,929,759 ICG Units
|Name of contact:
|Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|+353 1 607 5700
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Roche AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG
|125934214
|60.00 %
|12.00 %
|ABB N / Logitech International SA / Partners Group Hldg. AG
|125934215
|49.00 %
|10.20 %
|Givaudan / LafargeHolcim N / Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG
|125934216
|58.00 %
|10.00 %
Date: 3 May 2023
|1.
|Name of applicant:
|Irish Continental Group plc
|2.
|Name of scheme:
|ICG Share Option Plans
|3.
|Period of return:
|From: 14 April 2022 to 13 October 2022
|4.
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|5,011,823 ICG Units
|5.
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|6.
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
|29,978 ICG Units
|7.
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,981,845 ICG Units
|Name of contact:
|Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|+353 1 607 5700
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)
LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: SMI & DAX etwas fester erwartet -- Börsen in Asien tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Mittwoch etwas stärker erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost sind am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}