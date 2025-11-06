Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 23:32:49

Block Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

Block
58.04 CHF -2.69%
(RTTNews) - Block Inc. (XYZ.AX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $461.54 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $283.75 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $6.11 billion from $5.98 billion last year.

Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $461.54 Mln. vs. $283.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.11 Bln vs. $5.98 Bln last year.